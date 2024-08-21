Microsoft reveals the Xbox Adaptive Joystick for video gamers with accessibility needs

In 2019, Microsoft first announced the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which was designed to give more options for video gamers with accessibility needs. Today, the company announced another controller designed with accessibility in mind.

The Xbox Wire site has posted the first word on the Xbox Adaptive Joystick. It's been made to be a companion device to the Xbox Adaptive Controller or other Xbox-based controllers. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick was designed to allow gamers to play games with just one hand.

Microsoft says:

It includes four button inputs on the front, a standard Xbox thumbstick, and two additional buttons that mimic the bumper and trigger placement on a traditional controller. All these buttons are customizable, providing the flexibility to play in a way that’s most comfortable. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick’s versatility allows players to seamlessly incorporate the controller into existing gaming setups – it can be controlled with one hand, mounted via tabletops, or used with non-hand body parts.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick will go on sale sometime in early 2025 for the price of $29.99.

However, you can purchase the newly revealed 8Bitdo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller for Xbox consoles and the PC right now at Amazon for $59.99. Microsoft says:

The Lite SE was designed specifically for gamers with limited mobility. It features low-resistance buttons and highly sensitive Hall Effect joysticks, making it easier for everyone to play. All buttons are conveniently accessible on the top of the controller, and it even has a non-slip silicone mat to keep it steady while gaming. It also includes two programmable Super Buttons that players can map without any extra software and are fully compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Microsoft has also released 3D printer files that will allow people to create a variety of Adaptive Thumbstick Toppers. Users can go to the Xbox Design Lab to get the files so they can print the toppers themselves on a 3D printer.

Finally, the Byowave Proteus Controller, a game controller made with modular pieces that can snap together in 100 million combinations that was announced earlier this year, is now on sale at the company's site for $299.

