Microsoft rolling out new AI features for Paint and Notepad to Windows Insiders

Microsoft today announced that it has started rolling out new Paint and Notepad apps to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels on Windows 11. The new AI features may not be available to all Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels just yet, as Microsoft will expand the rollout based on feedback collected from the first set of Insiders.

Paint (version 11.2410.28.0):

The new Generative fill feature in Paint will allow users to make edits and additions with a text description while maintaining the existing art style of their project. To use this feature, users can use the Selection tool in the Paint toolbar to make a Rectangle or Free-form selection. A small menu will pop up alongside the selection, where they can click the Generative fill option, use the text box to describe what they want to add, and select Create.

If the generated image is not good, users can simply click the Try again button. They can also use the arrow buttons to cycle through the generated options and click the Keep button to apply it to their image. This new Generative fill feature will be available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs initially.

The new Generative erase will help users remove unwanted objects from the canvas and fill in the space based on the surrounding parts of the image. To use this feature, users can select Generative erase on the left side of the canvas while using the eraser tool. Once selected, they can manually brush over one or multiple areas of the canvas to select the content they want to remove.

They can use the "Add area to erase" and "Reduce area to erase" options as needed. Once the selection is complete, users can click Apply to remove the object. Users can also use rectangular or free-form selection tools to specify an area for the Generative erase feature. Unlike Generative Fill, the new Generative erase feature will be available to users on all Windows 11 PCs.

With this new Paint app update, Microsoft has improved the diffusion-based model for Cocreator to deliver better results faster on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs.

After launching the Image Creator preview feature in Paint last year, Microsoft is now expanding the preview to additional markets. With this expansion, Image Creator preview is available in the United States, France, the UK, Canada, Italy, and Germany.

Notepad (version 11.2410.15.0):

This new Notepad app update brings the ability to rewrite text content in Notepad using the power of AI. Users will be able to rephrase sentences, adjust the tone, and modify the length of their content as needed.

To use this new feature, users simply need to select the text they want to rewrite, right-click and select the Rewrite option, select Rewrite from the menu bar, or use the Ctrl + I keyboard shortcut. Notepad will offer three variations of the rewritten text, and users can select one. Users can also hit Retry to get other suggestions.

The new Notepad Rewrite feature is now available in preview in the United States, France, the UK, Canada, Italy, and Germany. Microsoft also mentioned that they have improved Notepad launch performance. Users can expect improved launch time by up to 55%.

These exciting new features in Paint and Notepad leverage the power of AI to make creative tasks easier and more efficient.