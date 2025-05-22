Microsoft rolls out big updates for Paint, Notepad, and Snipping Tool

Earlier this month, alongside the announcement of two new Surface devices, Microsoft revealed some upgrades for stock Windows 11 apps, namely Paint, Snipping Tool, and Notepad. The promised new features are now rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary Channels.

Starting with Paint, version 11.2504.451.0 introduces Sticker Generator, a new AI-powered feature that generates stickers (duh). You can invoke it from the Copilot menu by selecting "Sticker Generator." Next, enter your prompt, and Paint will generate a set of stickers that you can instantly add to the canvas. Paint will also store your generated stickers for later use. Keep in mind that Sticker Generator is only available on Copilot+ PCs, and it requires signing in with a Microsoft Account.

Another new feature in Paint is called Object Select. This is yet another AI thing that uses artificial intelligence to isolate and select individual objects on your canvas so that you can edit or remove them. Finally, Paint now has a new welcome experience that showcases the latest changes and various useful features.

Snipping Tool has been updated to version 11.2504.38.0 with two new features: "Perfect Screenshot" and a color picker. Perfect Screenshots uses AI to detect shapes and objects and snap the selected area to them. As for the color picker, Snipping Tool can now grab color values in HEX, RGB, and HSL.

Finally, Notepad. Version 11.2504.46.0 introduces text generation. You can select a portion of text, press Ctrl + Q and describe what changes you would like the AI to make. If you do not like this, Microsoft allows you to turn it off in settings. It is also worth noting that this feature requires a Microsoft Account with Copilot Pro or a Microsoft 365 subscription with AI credits.

You can read more about these announcements in a blog post on the official Windows Blogs website.