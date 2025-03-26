Microsoft rolls out redesigned sign-in experience for Microsoft Accounts

Microsoft has announced a redesigned sign-in experience for consumers with Microsoft Accounts. According to the company, there are over one billion Microsoft accounts that people use to sign in to Windows, Xbox, Microsoft 365, and more. Now, Microsoft is making the sign in process "more modern, simple, and secure."'

The updated user interface uses Microsoft's Fluent 2 design language with fewer elements and concepts on each screen to reduce user load and make the process faster. Also, Microsoft re-ordered certain steps so that the flow is easier and more logical.

As new authentication methods, like passkeys, became available, we decided to redesign the sign in user experience as well. The new experience takes advantage of Microsoft's “Fluent 2” design language to help users seamlessly transition between authentication and product experiences.

Thanks to the new design language, the updated sign-in experience scales better to various screen sizes and device form factors, from big desktop monitors and TVs to small mobile devices. Microsoft also implemented the long-requested dark mode—the system can detect your system mode and adjust to it accordingly. Microsoft says dark mode for MSA sign-in will be available first on gaming apps and later arrive on consumer apps and services.

Microsoft's goal with the latest redesign is to create an "unmistakably Microsoft" look and feel (spare your jokes about UI inconsistencies in Microsoft products) with consistent colors, branding, buttons, links, and logos across the UI. There is also a new background that will stay the same for each product.

The new sign-in experience is already available on Xbox. Microsoft says the rollout will happen through April 2025, and you will see the updated user interface first on web and mobile apps. Later, it will show up in Windows apps and more. Note that the rollout is gradual, which means you might not have it right here and right now.

Updates to the full set of Microsoft consumer experiences are happening in waves throughout March and April 2025. We prioritized redesigning and improving the most common and highly used screens, used in roughly 95% of sign in sessions.

The change also does not apply to Microsoft Entra accounts (work and school Microsoft Accounts). However, Microsoft plans to redesign the sign-in experience for Microsoft Entra in the future after taking into account all the knowledge it gained from the consumer upgrade.

You can read more about the redesign in a post on the official Tech Community forum.