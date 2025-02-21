Microsoft rolls out revamped Edge Add-ons website

Even though Microsoft Edge can install extensions from the Chrome Web Store, the go-to place for browser extensions, Microsoft has its own extension marketplace called Edge Add-ons. It has quite a few popular extensions and is now being revamped.

Microsoft announced the updated Edge Add-ons website in its official Windows blog. According to the announcement, the new version aims at "making it easier for you to discover and acquire add-ons like extensions and themes through a more modern, functional, and actionable store."

The new version of the website has four sections located at the top of the screen: Discover (recommendations and featured content), extensions, themes, and sidebar apps. The search bar now sits in the same area, permanently tied to the upper-right corner of the screen.

Microsoft also reworked how suggestions work in the search bar. Besides promising "more relevant and helpful suggestions as you type," the updated search bar now features a "Get" button next to the highlighted suggestion, allowing you to quickly install the extension right from the drop-down. Also, the Add-ons website lets you filter the search results by different product types, categories, ratings, and more. As for the Themes section, Microsoft says it is now categorized more efficiently.

Finally, Microsoft Edge users can discover curated collections of extensions and themes focused on specific topics or interests that can help you find a useful extension or a neat theme for fresh looks.

The updated Edge Add-ons website is now rolling out to Microsoft Edge users. The rollout appears to be gradual, which means some users will receive the revamped extension store a little bit later. If you are not familiar with the Edge Add-ons website, you can access it by heading to this link or by clicking Menu > Extensions > Get Extensions for Microsoft Edge.