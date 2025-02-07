Microsoft shares new details about Windows updates during initial OOBE setup for work PCs

Back in September last year, Microsoft announced that it was going to push Windows updates right at initial setup during the Out of Box Experience (OOBE). However, a few days later it confirmed that it was going to delay that development following the feedback from IT admins and system admins.

Today, the company has published new details about the upcoming change. The tech giant has confirmed that a new Group Policy and MDM (mobile device management) policy will be shared so that administrators will be able to manage the deployment of oncoming Windows 11 quality updates better.

Microsoft writes:

Thanks to your feedback, in mid-2025, we'll be releasing a new policy to manage whether devices in your organization receive quality updates during OOBE. This policy will allow you to choose if new Windows 11 devices on version 22H2 and higher get the latest applicable quality update during setup. You'll be able to configure the setting via Windows Autopilot and Windows Autopilot device preparation, so you can have seamless control over updates in OOBE. .. If you don't use Autopilot through Microsoft Intune, you can still disable quality updates during OOBE by setting the Group Policy to disabled. This policy will be available as a mobile device management (MDM) policy and a Group Policy.

The situation is a bit reminiscent of another change Microsoft debuted back in May last year. That was related specifically to the management of the deployment of feature updates.

About the upcoming policy that is said to be available by the middle of this year, Microsoft has reiterated that the idea of pushing the patches right at the initial setup is to protect and secure devices "out of the box." In terms of resource usage, the company notes that it "can take an average of 20 minutes though the download and installation time will depend on the size of the update, the user's network conditions, and the hardware capabilities of the device."