Microsoft shares Windows 11 23H2 release timeframe, hints at system requirements too

Microsoft has been working on version 23H2 of Windows 11 for a very long time. We got the first tidbits of it back in 2022 when evidence of WDDM (Windows Display Driver Module) 3.2 surfaced in leaks. More recently, in 2023, VBScript removal was something on the menu for Microsoft, following MSDT deprecation.

A couple of months ago, it was reported that 23H2 is not going to be a major update over 22H2 and that it would be delivered via an enablement package (EKB) or a Cumulative Update (C.U.). Microsoft, today confirmed such reports in a Tech Community blog post titled "Windows client roadmap update: July 2023".

Aside from that, it also confirms that system requirements (like TPM, among others) for Windows 11 23H2 will remain unchanged and hence users "don't need to worry about application or device compatibility between the versions".

Windows 11, version 23H2 will be available as an enablement package The upcoming Windows 11, version 23H2 shares the same servicing branch and code base as Windows 11, version 22H2. What does it mean for you? If you're running Windows 11, version 22H2, it will be a simple update to version 23H2 via a small enablement package (eKB). Do you remember updating from Windows 10, version 1903 to 1909? Or how you've managed recent updates beginning with Windows 10, version 20H2 through 22H2? It will be that simple. Moreover, since both versions share the same source code, you don't need to worry about application or device compatibility between the versions.

Microsoft also confirmed the release date, or rather the release quarter for 23H2, as the company says the update will be available in the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year:

Don't wait for Windows 11, version 23H2. Continue (or begin) your Windows 11 rollout with version 22H2 now. Upon release in the fourth quarter of 2023, simply deploy the 23H2 enablement package via one of the following: Windows Server Update Services

Windows Update for Business

Windows Autopatch

Alongside the Windows 11 news, Microsoft also shared that it'll begin offering Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 through Volume Licensing starting August 1st.