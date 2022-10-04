Microsoft starts rolling out tabbed File Explorer and more in Windows 11 build 22621.608

Microsoft has rolled out new features to Windows Insiders on the Release Preview Channel in the form of Windows 11 version 22H2 Build 22621.608 (KB5017389). It includes tabbed File Explorer, Suggested Actions for things like phone numbers and dates, the new Taskbar overflow menu and an enhanced Share to nearby devices option.

For those keeping track, this is just a slight bump up from build 22621.607 which was released to the Release Preview Channel a week and a half ago and contained a ton of fixes.

The full changelog is below:

New! We enhance File Explorer. It now includes tabs to help you organize your File Explorer sessions like you do in Microsoft Edge. On the new File Explorer homepage, you can pin important files for quick and easy access. Using the power of Microsoft OneDrive, you can view your colleagues’ actions on your shared files. We also provide personalized suggestions based on your Microsoft 365 account.

New! We add suggestions for actions when you copy items. For example, when you copy phone numbers or future dates, we provide suggestions, such as make a call with Teams or Skype or add an event in the Calendar app.

New! We add a taskbar overflow menu. The taskbar will offer an entry point to a menu that shows you all your overflowed apps in one space.

New! You can now share to more devices. You can discover and share to more devices, including desktops, using a nearby share.

Microsoft did not share any new fixes or known issues with this build.

Microsoft also notes that although these features are rolling out to Windows Insiders who have elected to test preview software, not everyone will be getting these features immediately after installing the KB5017389 update. Microsoft will be pushing the features out at a staggered state so that the company can "monitor feedback" from Windows Insiders and likely gather telemetry on usage.

For those on the General Release of Windows 11 version 2022, you can already force enable these features if you don't want to wait for later in October, when they will be made available to everyone.

You can view the original blog post here.