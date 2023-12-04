Microsoft Store gets "Arcade" section with instant games on Windows 11 preview builds

Microsoft has updated the Microsoft Store app on Windows preview builds with a new tab that lets you access instant games without downloading. It is called "Arcade," and it sits right below the Gaming tab. Just do not confuse it with Apple Arcade and its suspiciously similar icon. Even though Apple Music and Apple TV are available on Windows, you are unlikely to see Apple's gaming subscription service on Windows PCs.

The "Arcade" tab is available in the Microsoft Store app version 22311.1401.0.0 and newer (you may need to change the system region to the United States), and it works just as it sounds: You open the "Arcade" section, select a game, and click "Play." The Microsoft Store then opens a new window and launches the selected game.

Microsoft announced instant games for Windows 11 in late September 2023 when the company launched the Moment 4 update. Back then, Microsoft said the idea was to "make it easier to explore and access content even faster in the Microsoft Store on Windows."

The latest Microsoft Store update indeed makes it faster and easier to explore games, assuming you are looking for something resembling Flash games from the early 2000s.

If you are a Windows developer and you would like to make your project available in the "Arcade" section, fill out this form to let Microsoft know.

A dedicated section for instant casual games is not the only recent change Microsoft released for its store app. One of the most significant updates was the one that drastically improved the performance, allowing you to open the Microsoft Store in a second or two. In addition, the app now lets you select a drive for the game you are about to download.

