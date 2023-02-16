Microsoft Store gets updated visuals and better animations in the latest insider update

In addition to Windows 11 build 25300 that packs several neat features, such as the updated volume mixer, Windows Insiders can preview a new Microsoft Store update. Version 22301.1401.1.0 is rolling out with a couple of visual improvements.

Microsoft has updated the release notes for Windows 11 build 25300 to mention the following Microsoft Store changes:

The featured products on Store’s home page has been given a complete overhaul, with a brand-new UI and animations that make it more user-friendly. The control supports any types of input (touch, pen, mouse, & trackpad), making it versatile and accommodating. Please note that this feature is being rolled out to a limited portion of Insiders as part of a phased rollout.

The layout of the search result page has been improved with a simplified design, allowing you to find your desired content more quickly and efficiently.

Discover the new and improved product cards for apps, featuring a refreshed design that brings your favorite apps to life. The new look highlights the content in a visually stunning way, and accurately reflects the branding of each app.

We’ve updated the Microsoft Store’s settings page with better alignment to our Fluent Design system controls and added a touch of new animations.

The latest Microsoft Store preview version is rolling out gradually, which means some insiders will get the update earlier and others later. As usual, share your thoughts and ideas with Microsoft using the Feedback Hub and the corresponding Microsoft Store section.