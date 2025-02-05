Microsoft Store will soon let you specify what parts of games you want to download

In addition to the new Windows 11 Canary build 27788, Microsoft released a new update for the Microsoft Store app for Windows Insiders. Version 22501.1401 is available for testing with a new feature that lets you select what parts and components of the game you are about to download to get saved on your drive, just like on the Xbox app for Windows.

The update will be useful for games that offer additional content like high-resolution texture packs or campaign missions. Say you want to get into multiplayer as fast as possible to keep high-res textures away from your system and its lower-res display.

Of course, if things change, you can always get back to the game's product page in the Microsoft Store and download all the missing content at any moment.

Here is what Microsoft has to say about the change:

Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels running version 22501.1401.xx and higher of the Microsoft Store and higher will see the following improvement rolling out: Improving installation options for games: We’re adding a new capability that lets you install individual components for some games. For instance, Call of Duty and Halo can let you install (or not install) high-resolution textures or the campaign. This gives you greater control of your gaming experience and the install size of your games. Example of game components that can be individually installed in the Microsoft Store for some games. Once your game is installed, you can return to its product page, click the new Manage button, and modify what components are installed. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store.

You can find the announcement page in the official post on the Windows Blogs website.