Microsoft suggests fresh Windows 11 25H2 code breaks almost entire OS

While Microsoft has not confirmed it, recent Canary channel builds have revealed that the company could be starting to test Windows 11 version 25H2 soon if it is not doing it already. While we were expecting such a build last week, Microsoft confirmed via its official Windows Insider Program X handle that it was not happening.

Later Brandon LeBlanc, who is a Senior Program Manager on the Windows Insider Program Team at Microsoft, provided some additional context as to why the sudden delay happened. A bit apologetically, he revealed that the issue was due to a new bug that is "really bad".

We tried really hard with Canary, but this new bug is really bad. I know this is disappointing. I am currently re-imaging a PC now to validate the fix for Canary for next week's flight though. https://t.co/Y7zWGB3EOV — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) May 9, 2025

Well how bad you ask? When asked for further details by the community, the bug is known to "impact functionality across the OS" and it affects things like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB, as well as the Camera.

It's hard to describe in a post but it impacts functionality across the OS ranging from Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connecting USB accessories and even your onboard camera (which impacts Windows Hello on PCs too). — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) May 9, 2025

When some users wondered if this problem was already affecting currently available build releases, Brandon LeBlanc confirmed that this was a result of code changes it has made in newer builds (possibly for 25H2?) which are not released yet:

It is a specific bug that is impacting builds we have not released to Windows Insiders based on a code change we made in newer builds, so you wouldn't be experiencing this specific bug. This issue is completely unrelated to AMD GPU/chipset drivers. — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) May 10, 2025

The bright side of this news is that Microsoft seems to be aware of the issue and the fix is currently being tested.