When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft suggests fresh Windows 11 25H2 code breaks almost entire OS

Neowin · with 1 comment

Windows 11 25h2 promo image in red indicating bug or issue or problem or security flaw

While Microsoft has not confirmed it, recent Canary channel builds have revealed that the company could be starting to test Windows 11 version 25H2 soon if it is not doing it already. While we were expecting such a build last week, Microsoft confirmed via its official Windows Insider Program X handle that it was not happening.

Later Brandon LeBlanc, who is a Senior Program Manager on the Windows Insider Program Team at Microsoft, provided some additional context as to why the sudden delay happened. A bit apologetically, he revealed that the issue was due to a new bug that is "really bad".

Well how bad you ask? When asked for further details by the community, the bug is known to "impact functionality across the OS" and it affects things like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB, as well as the Camera.

When some users wondered if this problem was already affecting currently available build releases, Brandon LeBlanc confirmed that this was a result of code changes it has made in newer builds (possibly for 25H2?) which are not released yet:

The bright side of this news is that Microsoft seems to be aware of the issue and the fix is currently being tested.

Report a problem with article
Linux mascot Tux
Previous Article

Linus Torvalds notes negative trend in Linux 6.15-rc6, here's what's new

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment