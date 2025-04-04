Microsoft takes on Google AI Mode with the new Copilot Search

Last month, along with the expanded availability of AI Overviews, Google announced the new AI Mode experiment in Google Search. With AI Mode, users can receive AI-powered responses and explore their queries further through follow-up questions and related web links. Google mentioned that AI Mode will be useful for queries involving deeper exploration, reasoning, or comparisons.

Now, Microsoft is introducing a similar feature in Bing called Copilot Search. Copilot Search is now accessible to everyone at bing.com/copilotsearch. As shown in the screenshot above, the Copilot Search homepage includes sample queries and a search bar at the bottom.

When you enter a query, Copilot Search generates a response using AI, pulling information from multiple online sources. On the response page, two prominent buttons appear: "See all links" and "See reasoning." Clicking "See all links" opens a sidebar displaying related links and sources associated with the response. Clicking "See reasoning" reveals how Copilot Search formulated its response.

Users can also enter their follow-up queries using the text box, which is always displayed at the bottom of the screen. The response to the follow-up question appears on the same page, allowing users to scroll up to view the original response with ease. Microsoft also displays Images and Videos hyperlinks on the right side of the page. However, clicking them redirects users to the standard Bing Images and Videos experience.