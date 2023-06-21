Microsoft Teams certified devices are getting a new "pre-join" screen feature

Some people who use Microsoft Teams-certified devices with a dedicated Teams button can try out a couple of new features. Microsoft 365 Insiders can check out the additions now.

In a blog post, Microsoft describes the new features:

Join a Teams meeting from the pre-join screen, which gives you the ability to adjust your headphones or position your speakerphone device as you get connected.

Bring the Meeting window to the foreground during a meeting, which enables you to get back to the meeting window after multitasking or preparing to present content in another window.

Microsoft offers a reminder that these features are only for Teams certified devices. In particular, the ability to use the second feature has an additional requirement.

The ability to bring the Meeting window to the foreground during a meeting requires the Teams button on your device to be single purpose. If you’re using a device that includes a button showing both the Microsoft Teams logo and the call hangup/switchhook, this enhancement won’t be available.

Users have to be signed up to access the Teams Public Preview client for Windows, macOS, or the web to check out the new certified device features.

Microsoft 365 Insiders have been able to check out quite a few upcoming Teams features in the past several weeks. That includes a feature that adds new zoom controls for when meeting attendees are interacting with content in screen share. Another recent feature lets team members in meetings work together to write notes and other content during an online session.

Back in March, Microsoft launched a new version of Microsoft Teams for Windows users via a public preview. A few weeks ago, Anupam Pattnaik, Microsoft's Product Lead for the revamped Teams version, stated in a podcast interview, the new Microsoft Teams Windows client would become the default version sometime later in 2023.