Microsoft teams up with the European Space Agency for a Starfield spacesuit contest

The recent Xbox-PC sci-fi RPG Starfield from Bethesda Game Studios and Microsoft sometimes has your player character put on a spacesuit. Now Microsoft has revealed a new Starfield contest in association with the European Space Agency where you could win a real wearable spacesuit that you have designed yourself.

In a post on the Xbox Wire page, Microsoft says that anyone living in a place where the Xbox game console is sold (except for Russia) can enter this contest. You can go to its official website to download a template for your design or simply go wild and design a spacesuit with your own template.

Microsoft says you can hand draw your design, use 3D renders, or use whatever else you want to do, and then submit your unique spacesuit creation by February 24 via a PDF, JPEG, PNG, or PPT file. The design itself must be static (no animations or videos) and the entry cannot exceed 10MB in size.

Once the contest entry time period is over, the designs will be reviewed by "marketing representatives of Microsoft, Bethesda Softworks and European Space Agency", according to the official rules. The spacesuit designs will be judged on a 15-point system:

Maximum of five (5) points for Creativity.

Maximum of five (5) points for Practicality to travel into space.

Maximum of five (5) points for Alignment with “Starfield” game aesthetic.

The final winner of the contest will be emailed on or about March 11, 2024. They will get a wearable (but not working) version of their spacesuit design which should take about two months to make. They will also get an Xbox Series X console and special Starfield versions of the Xbox controller and headset. This is certainly one of the more interesting contests that Microsoft's Xbox division has launched in a while.

