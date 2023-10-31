Microsoft Teams updates in October 2023 included a new People app and more

It has been a very busy month of October for the Microsoft Teams division. Early in the month, it launched the new Teams app for Windows and Mac. It also added a way to automatically monitor the audio and video quality in Teams meetings. A new Workflows app was added, and just this week it rolled out a new Channels revamp.

However, that's not all the things Microsoft added to Teams in the last 31 days. In its monthly roundup of new Teams features and products, it revealed it added a new People app to Teams. The blog post stated:

Quickly finding the person you need to contact is essential to staying productive. The new People app in Teams syncs your Outlook contacts across all your Microsoft 365 apps and devices. With just a few clicks, you can create, view, and edit contacts. Then you can quickly sort and filter them, making it easier to find the people you need when you need them.

There's also a new way for people who join in video Teams meetings to blur their background:

In addition to the existing Standard Blur, you can also choose Portrait Blur. Portrait Blur creates a depth-of-field effect, with a sharper focus on the subject and more subtle blurring of the background.

If you use a smartphone or tablet to join a Teams meeting, Microsoft says it is making that process a bit easier.

If you join without signing in, (you) can now set and/or preview video and audio settings before entering the meeting. This also helps if you with multiple accounts when they need to switch accounts for multiple meetings.

The blog post also reveals some new Teams-supported Rooms products and devices, including some new headsets from Lenovo and Logitech, along with the MAXHUB XCore kit for Rooms on Windows.