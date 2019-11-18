Microsoft To Do on iOS gets a rich entry bar and natural language processing

Microsoft's To Do app on iOS has received an update through the App Store, bringing along a rich entry bar, which lets users choose a due date, reminders, and set recurring events directly from the entry bar for new items. This feature was already available on Windows and Android, so it's only natural that it would make its way everywhere.

Perhaps more interestingly, though, Microsoft has also added natural language processing to the entry bar, and that feature is exclusive to iOS for now. This means that, if you write down a task include words like "tomorrow" or "tonight", To Do will automatically be able to choose a due date and reminder times for that task. Microsoft said it'll be working to bring the feature to Android eventually.

Adding a due date just got easier on iPhone & iPad (2.5). Say hello to smart due dates—add the day or time while you type, and watch the magic happen. pic.twitter.com/V33RH76RhZ — Microsoft To Do (@MicrosoftToDo) November 18, 2019

Aside from that, the update includes minor improvements, such as improved colors for the sidebar in dark mode, new illustrations, and some bug fixes. You can download To Do for iOS from the App Store.

Meanwhile, Android users enrolled in the beta program have also received an update recently. While it doesn't bring natural language processing, it does make it possible to drag and drop text from other apps into To Do. It also brings push notifications to shared lists. The Android version of Microsoft To Do can be found on the Play Store, where you can also register in the beta program to get new features early.