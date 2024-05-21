Microsoft to launch Team Copilot to offer teams and groups some generative AI assistance

Microsoft has been expanding its Copilot generative AI assistant across a number of its products and services. However, most of those Copilot tools were designed to be used by individuals. Today, as part of its Build 2024 conference announcements, Microsoft revealed its plans to launch what it calls Team Copilot for Microsoft 365 users.

Microsoft stated:

As a valuable new team member, Team Copilot will work with teams to transform collaboration and workflows, and take on administrative tasks that are often time-consuming and costly for teams.

Some of the features that will be put into Team Copilot include what the company calls a Meeting facilitator. This feature will allow the Team Copilot AI to manage the agenda for an online meeting and even take notes during the event. Anyone participating in the meeting will be able to co-author those notes. The feature will also support ad-hoc meeting support from Teams Rooms.

Another Team Copilot feature is called Group Moderator. This function will let Team Copilot summarize the most important information for a team or group and can even respond to questions from individual group members about their tasks.

Finally, the service will include a way for Team Copilot to become a project manager. Microsoft says the AI assistant will use the Planner app in Teams to assign tasks to other members, track a group's upcoming deadline, and also send messages to group members if their input is needed for a collaboration project, via the Loop app.

Microsoft plans to launch a preview version of Team Copilot sometime later in 2024. Businesses and organizations who want to try this latest AI assistant must already have a Copilot for Microsoft 365 license set up. There's no word yet if Team Copilot will have a separate price or if it will be included in the Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription plan.