Microsoft updates Edge Dev with new Copilot features

Edge Insiders have a couple of new builds this week to test. In addition to releasing Edge 135 in the Beta Channel, Microsoft shipped a new update for Dev Channel Insiders. Version 135.0.3179.11 is now available with new Copilot features in the Side Pane and all sorts of bug fixes across the browser.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Added support for displaying Copilot in the Side Pane, with contextual ability for tab switching and navigation within the same tab. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue causing the browser to crash when using CTRL + TAB on a collapsed tab group.

Resolved an issue where the browser would silently crash after pressing 'Enter' to navigate to the password text box.

Resolved an issue where the browser would crash when switching from the default profile to the Guest profile in the 'Search Bar'. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where links in sidebar apps were not opening in the browser app within Game Assist.

Resolved an issue where the drag direction of pinned tabs was mirrored vertically in vertical tabs.

Resolved an issue where clicking the "Add site" button under "Allowed to use JavaScript" causes the site to appear under "Not allowed to use JavaScript" in Settings WebUI2. iOS: Resolved an issue where the tab containing the external file would disappear after closing and reopening browser on iOS.

Resolved an issue where visiting any website would cause the page to move up and not be fully displayed on iOS. Android: Resolved an issue where the PDF toolbar would disappear when closing browser and opening an external PDF with browser on Android.

Resolved an issue where the back button overlapped with the audio button when using Arabic on Android.

Resolved an issue where the account verification pop-up would obscure the address bar on Android. Mac: Fixed an issue where the shadow effect on tabs was incorrect when 'Turn on vertical tabs' was activated, and tabs were unpinned on Mac.

Resolved an issue where the old version FRE page would still appear when clicking the 'Set up new personal profile' button on Mac.

Microsoft Edge 135 Dev is available on Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, and Android. You can get it from the official Edge Insider website. Stable release will be available in early April.