Microsoft updates Edge Game Assist with improved UI, new games support, and more

Microsoft has been steadily updating its Game Assist browser for Windows 10 and 11's Game Bar (announced in November 2024), bringing users new features and improvements on a monthly basis. April is no exception, and this month's update is now available for users in the Stable and preview channels.

In the Stable channel, Game Assist received support for new games, such as Assassin's Creed Shadows, Monster Hunter Wilds, Split Fiction, World of Warcraft, and Genshin Impact. It now defaults to desktop versions of websites, supports the F6 key to set focus on the address bar, opens links from form sidebar apps without switching to desktop Edge, and more.

In the preview channels, Game Assist now features improved looks that match the Game Bar's recent redesign. You can now view favorites and history, use extensions from context menus, and more. A neat new addition is the Ctrl + G shortcut, which pastes the name of the game you are currently playing.

Here is what is new in the Stable release:

Enhanced Game Assist for more games, including Assassin's Creed Shadows, Monster Hunter Wilds, Split Fiction, World of Warcraft, and Genshin Impact. See all enhanced games.

Switched default page rendering mode from mobile to desktop to improve site compatibility, particularly on third-party productivity websites.

Expanded initial extensions support to sidebar apps (instead of just browser tabs).

Game Assist now automatically switches to new tabs created by the webpage instead of opening them in the background.

Links in sidebar apps now open in Game Assist.

Added support for opening a tab in the background with Ctrl+Click or by clicking the mouse scroll wheel.

Added support for closing tabs by clicking the mouse scroll wheel.

Added page zoom controls to the Settings and more (…) menu.

Fixed a bug where users would end up with many new tabs.

Added support for moving focus to the address bar with F6.

Additional bug fixes, polish, and accessibility improvements.

Those testing Edge in the Canary and Dev Channels have a separate changelog:

Updated the look and feel of Game Assist to match the new Game Bar design.

Reduced the size of the header and address bar for a more streamlined experience.

Quickly paste the name of the game you're playing into any text box with Ctrl+G or by right-clicking and selecting Paste game title.

Added support for viewing and managing favorites and history.

Added support for adding a new favorite.

Enabled support for extensions in context menus.

Show keyboard shortcuts next to items in menus.

Moved the profile switcher and refresh button into the Settings and more (…) menu.

Removed the sidebar to maximize space for the webpage based on your feedback. Sites in the sidebar can still be visited in a new tab.

Additional bug fixes, polish, and accessibility improvements.

Microsoft Edge Game Assist is currently available in preview. You can try it out on your system by heading to Edge Settings > Appearance > Game Assist (Preview). After that, open Game Bar and click Game Assist from the list of available widgets.