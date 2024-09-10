Microsoft updates new Sticky Notes with always-on-top and other features

Microsoft recently released the revamped Sticky Notes app for all users on the Stable Channel. Now, the company has announced a feature update with a bunch of quality-of-life improvements and new features, such as always-on-top support and more. Microsoft says the latest update is the result of the "incredible feedback" it has received from users since the launch.

New features in the latest version of Sticky Notes include the ability to launch the app from the Start menu or Windows Search. You can pin its icon to the taskbar or Start menu and open it like any other application on your computer.

Also, the new Sticky Notes app now supports always-on-top, which means you can pin a note and make it stay on top of any other application for a better multitasking and note-taking experience. To do so, click the pin icon next to the close and minimize buttons.

Finally, there is the "Copy Note" feature. As the name suggests, it allows you to copy the content of a particular note, including images and text, and then paste it into OneNote or another application.

Besides announcing new features for the Sticky Notes app, Microsoft published a brief FAQ section to clear things up a little for its users. It includes frequently asked questions about updating the Sticky Notes app, troubleshooting errors, accessing Sticky Notes on phones, moving notes from the old app to the new one, and more. Also, Microsoft made it clear that the old Sticky Notes app (the one bundled with Windows 10 and 11) is not going anywhere. Still, going forward, new features will be available in the new app:

The Microsoft Sticky Notes app will still be available but to access the latest features and enhancements, we recommend moving to the new Sticky Notes in OneNote.

You can learn more about the latest Sticky Notes update here.