Microsoft updates Snipping Tool with the ability to copy data tables

In addition to releasing two new Windows 11 preview builds (one for the Beta Channel and one for the Dev Channel), and a new Windows Server 2025 preview build, Microsoft pushed a neat update for the Snipping Tool app. It is available for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels.

The latest version, 11.2409.22.0, has only one new feature, but it is a pretty big one. Snipping Tool now lets you copy data tables: screenshot a table, click the "Text Actions" button, and press "Copy as Table." The app will copy everything in a structured and organized manner, allowing you to paste the data into table-processing apps like Excel or similar.

Here is the official announcement:

We are rolling out an update for Snipping Tool (version 11.2409.22.0 and newer) to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels that introduces a new “Copy as table” feature. Customers can do even more with Snipping Tool! Alongside existing text features, like copying text from an image and redacting sensitive information, we’re adding a new option for “Copy as table”. Customers can use “Copy as table” to easily copy structured table data into an email, document, or spreadsheet. To get started, capture a screenshot with table data, select “Text actions,” and select “Copy as table.” You can paste the structured table data from there! Please note: the current implementation of the feature works best when your screenshot only includes one table.

Note that although you can download the latest Snipping Tool update and install it on a stable Windows 11 build using third-party tools for generating links from the Microsoft Store, the new table copying feature might still be unavailable. Therefore, the best course of action is to try the app on a device enrolled in the Windows Insider Program either in the Dev Channel or in the Canary Channel.