Microsoft updates Windows Sandbox with shared clipboard and folders, audio-video input, more

Did you know that Windows 11 (and Windows 10) has a special feature that lets you run a clean copy of Windows 11 inside your main installation? It is called Windows Sandbox, and it is a great option for testing software or messing around with the operating system without the risk of breaking your primary system. With the latest Windows 11 preview build, Windows Sandbox is getting a host of new features.

With Windows 11 build 27686, which was released this week in the Canary Channel, Windows Sandbox received several quality-of-life improvements that should make it easier and more convenient to use. For example, you can now have a shared folder that is accessible from the host system and the sandbox. This will come in handy in case you want to move a large file or a bunch of executables to your sandbox.

Also, Windows Sandbox now supports clipboard redirection, which means you can copy to and from the sandbox. Finally, the feature now supports audio and video input, as well as command line support. However, as Microsoft says, it is "a super early version," so expect more changes in future updates.

Besides implementing new features, Microsoft decoupled Windows Sandbox from Windows updates. Now, Windows Sandbox can update using the Microsoft Store, which should make it possible to receive updates faster.

There is no need to install the latest preview build if you want to try Windows Sandbox. To turn it on in your existing installation, press Win + R, type optionalfeatures and toggle on "Windows Sandbox" in the "Windows Features" window. However, the latest feature updates are only available in build 27686, which also brought some changes to FAT32 drives, automatic HDR switching, virtual disks, and other parts of the operating system. Full release notes for Windows 11 build 27686 are available in our dedicated article.