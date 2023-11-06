Microsoft wants some feedback on if it should offer faster Bing Chat or faster DALL-E 3.0

It's been a little while since we have heard about any official updates from the Bing Chat team at Microsoft. However, today they want to get some feedback from their users on which feature they should work on first in terms of optimizations.

Mikhail Parakhin, now the head of Microsoft's Windows and Web Experiences Team, is also still helping to develop Bing Chat. In a new poll that he posted on X (formerly Twitter) Parakhin stated that Microsoft wanted some feedback on the Bing Chat team's "capacity prioritization discussions". The poll has two choices; "I want faster Bing Chat." and "I want faster DALL-E 3.0".

A quick poll to help in our capacity prioritization discussions. What would you prefer? — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) November 5, 2023

Of course, a lot of people would like faster anything when it comes to Bing Chat. However, ever since the company added OpenAI's DALL-E 3.0 support for Bing Image Creator in late September, it has suffered a bit in terms of slowdowns in making AI art due to a big increase in users. Microsoft stated at the time it was adding more GPUs to deal with the demand.

Microsoft has also had issues with its AI guardrails keeping people from using Bing Image Creator for inoffensive test prompts.

Since the poll launched on X earlier this evening, it's a bit too early to see which choice will eventually come out on top. The poll will keep taking responses until early Monday evening, Eastern time.

We are also still waiting for some promised features for Bing Chat to become generally available. That includes third-party plug-in support, which Microsoft first announced in May. It's been in testing for a limited number of users but so far Microsoft has not yet pulled the trigger on this new additions. That may also be affecting the launch of the promised "No Search" feature, which was announced in August, and will now be one of those additions that will launch as a plug-in.