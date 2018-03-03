Microsoft wants you to move on; ditch Windows Media player for Movies & TV

Image credit: Noam_ha

As Microsoft continues to modernise its operating system, some of the older, and perhaps nostalgically beloved, parts of Windows are bound to go. Alongside such mainstays of the authentic Windows experience as the Control Panel and Paint, it seems Microsoft now has its sights set on Windows Media Player (WMP) ﻿as the next casualty of modernity.

The media playback and library management tool has been bundled with Windows since 1991 but as a new image by a Reddit user shows, Microsoft may be putting WMP to pasture soon. Trying to watch videos using the application seems to prompt Windows 10 to suggest the user try Movies & TV instead.

The UWP app boasts several advantages over the aging Windows Media Player, such as better compatibility with more video formats (including 4K), better battery life, a mini view and even the ability to watch videos in 360 degrees. The Redmond giant is citing these as a reason for users to move on.

On the other hand, the UI of the modern app leaves something to be desired and, of course, functionality compared to something like VLC is abysmal; even Windows Media Player allows some advanced features like streaming a video from an online source, which Movies & TV does not.

While Movies & TV is the preferred platform for video playback in Microsoft's eyes, it's unclear if the company will extend the same recommendation to the audio playback capabilities of WMP, and recommend users move to the Groove Music app, which recently lost its Music Pass service.

Source: Reddit