Microsoft warns about Recall ignoring the list of websites it should not screenshot

After months of delays, Recall is finally available for public testing in the Windows Insider Program. Microsoft listened to criticism and feedback after the early misfired launch and went the extra mile to ensure the safety of your data. However, if you plan to test the current version of Recall, beware of a known issue, due to which, in certain scenarios, Recall ignores the list of websites it should not capture.

In the release notes for the just-released Windows 11 Dev build 26120.2415, Microsoft stated that Recall may still take snapshots (or screenshots) of filtered-out websites if they are open in Microsoft Edge Split Screen or the Sidebar:

Websites added as filters may be saved if the content is in split screen or side bar pane in Edge. This will be addressed in an update.

Microsoft said multiple times that Recall snapshots are stored locally and never leave your device (turning off Recall deletes all your snapshots with no way to recover them). They are also fully encrypted and inaccessible until you authenticate with Windows Hello. However, Microsoft understands that not everyone is comfortable with allowing Windows 11 to take a screenshot of literally everything that is on the screen, even if those screenshots do not go anywhere, hence the ability to exclude certain apps and websites.

If you are one such user but the temptation to try Recall is too high, maybe it is better to wait for a few updates before pulling the trigger. Microsoft says that the bug will be fixed in a future update (there are other known bugs, but this one is the most important). Alternatively, do not open stuff you do not want to have saved in Split View or Sidebar.

Recall is currently available only to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel on Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X processors. AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs with the newest processors and NPUs will get Recall a bit later.