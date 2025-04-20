Microsoft Weekly: a lot of Windows bugs, useful taskbar upgrades, and more

This week's news recap is here with quite a big list of newly discovered bugs in Windows 11, a big load of Windows 11 preview builds (just not for those in Dev/Canary), useful Edge updates, gaming news, and more.

Quick links:

Windows 11 and Windows 10

Here, we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And, of course, you may find a word or two about older versions.

If you use Windows 10, you might have noticed error 0x80070643 "ERROR_INSTALL_FAILURE" in Windows Update. Microsoft knows about it, and the company says users should not worry. The solution is simple: just ignore the error, and it will go away. If only all Windows problems were that easy to resolve.

Another issue that the company resolved quite easily (Microsoft has a few tools to do that) is about the recent Windows 11 updates causing blue screens of death with error code 0x18B "SECURE_KERNEL_ERROR." Microsoft patched the problem with Known Issue Rollback, a special mechanism that lets the company undo problematic updates without any action required from users.

Problems do not stop there, unfortunately. Microsoft acknowledged a hiccup with Windows 11 being offered to ineligible Intune devices that were configured to stay on Windows 10. Microsoft said the issue was caused by a "latent code issue," and those who migrated to Windows 11 should go back to Windows 10 manually. Oops.

There is even more. Microsoft notified users that it is aware of Windows Hello issues in certain scenarios. In a support document, Microsoft confirmed that Windows Hello face sign-in or PIN stops working after resetting Windows PCs while keeping files. Fortunately, the damage is not permanent, and fixing the bug is as easy as setting up Windows Hello again.

Microsoft also updated the list of deprecated Windows features with VBS enclaves. They are being deprecated on Windows 11 version 23H2 and earlier versions. However, VBS enclaves will remain supported and developed in Windows 11 version 24H2 and newer and Windows Server 2025 and newer.

Finally, Microsoft released new updates for WinRE for Windows 10.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft released for Windows Insiders this week:

Builds Canary Channel Nothing in Canary this week Dev Channel Nothing in Dev this week Beta Channel Build 22635.5235 (KB5055615) This build brought general improvements, a single fix for File Explorer, and one for the Settings app hanging when adjusting certain sign-in options. Build 22635.5240 (KB5055645) Another Beta build for Windows 11 23H2 insiders with another File Explorer and Settings app fixes. Release Preview Channel Build 26100.3902 (KB5055627) This build is a small update to the one that Microsoft released last week. It contains a few small changes here and there. Some of the previous changes have been turned off. Build 22631.5261 (KB5055629) This update for Windows 11 23H2 insiders brings Phone Link to the Start menu, widget improvements, image editor for the Share UI, and more. Build 19045.5794 (KB5055612) A rare build for Windows 10 with two fixes: one for graphics in Windows Subsystem for Linux and one for the operating system's security.

Probably the biggest change in the latest Windows 11 preview builds is the ability to turn on or off the calendar clock. Many users have been asking Microsoft to bring that feature from Windows 10 to Windows 11, and the company is finally delivering their request. Unlike Windows 10, which does not allow turning off the calendar clock, Windows 11 lets you customize this feature in the Settings app. Very nice.

Image by @Phantomofearth on X

In addition, we have a new update for Snipping Tool. Version 11.2503.27.0 is now available to insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels, giving them an easier way to extract text from captured screenshots.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

This week's browser updates include a small patch for Microsoft Edge 135 in the Stable Channel. It fixed two security issues and addressed problems with the initial setup and the Copilot button bugs. In the Dev Channel, users received Edge 137 with WebUI improvements and a handful of various fixes.

Finally, Microsoft launched Copilot Vision for free for all Edge users, allowing them to have Copilot watch what they browse and offer useful help and additional information on the go, and revealed more details about the replacement of the built-in PDF reader with one from Adobe.

Mozilla also dropped an update for Firefox 137. Version 137.0.2 arrived with a pretty big list of patches for various issues, such as frequent restarts when applying updates, DRM issues due to the rollout of Microsoft PlayReady, Firefox not responding to clicks in some HTML5-based video players, and more.

There is also an update for Opera Mini, a lightweight version of the browser with a focus on data-saving and a small footprint. The browser now supports Aria AI, Opera's AI assistant that can help you in researching material, learning new skills, summarizing pages, generating images, and more.

Those who use Word on iOS will be glad to know that it is now easier to transcribe voice notes. Microsoft announced a new Copilot feature on iOS that transcribes and formats all your voice notes to create well-made documents, emails, notes, or custom files with personal templates. Just keep in mind that this feature requires a Copilot license (Copilot Pro or Microsoft 365 with Copilot).

Speaking of Office updates, Microsoft is making it harder to enable ActiveX elements in Office apps. ActiveX elements are often used to spread malware, and Microsoft is changing how applications communicate ActiveX behavior, leaving users no easy option to enable them.

Finally, Microsoft shared a workaround for high CPU usage in the classic Outlook.

Here are other updates and releases you may find interesting:

Here are the latest drivers and firmware updates released this week:

Reviews are in

Here is the hardware and software we reviewed this week

Steven Parker reviewed the GEEKOM IT13, its refreshed 2025 version with a Core i9 processor. This powerful mini-PC can drive up to four monitors and has a great build quality, just look out for the lack of HDMI 2.1, no DDR5 memory, and no front-facing USB-C ports. Otherwise, it is a great mini PC.

1

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts, and more.

Nintendo Switch 2 will be available for preorder in the United States on April 24. The price remains unchanged, but the console's accessories are going to be more expensive due to the ongoing trade war.

Moving to Microsoft hardware, we have some sick limited editions of the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Series 2, and Xbox Series X Wrap, all DOOM: The Dark Ages-themed. If you are a fan of the franchise and you want to celebrate the upcoming launch, pre-order these as soon as possible. They are limited editions so the stock may deplete fast.

Microsoft also dropped an important update for the Xbox app on mobile. It now lets you buy games, subscribe to Game Pass, and do a lot more. Microsoft says these features have been one of the most requested by the community, and Microsoft is finally ready to deliver them.

Electronic Arts announced Star Wars Zero Company, a new XCOM-style tactics game set in the popular franchise. The game is being developed by Bit Reactor, and it is scheduled to arrive somewhere in 2026 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Finally, Microsoft announced a big drop of new games for Game Pass subscribers. They include GTA V, EA Sports HNL 25, Neon White, Tempopo, Far Cry 4, Anno 1800, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Dredge, and more.

Deals and freebies

The Epic Games Store is still giving away Botanicula, a cute point-and-click adventure developed by Amanita Design in 2012. Set in a richly detailed tree environment, the story follows the tale of five creators—Mr. Lantern, Mr. Twig, Mr. Poppy Head, Mr. Feather, and Mrs. Mushroom—who are on a quest to save the last seed from their home from invading parasites.

As usual, we have plenty of other deals in our weekly Weekend PC Game Deals series, which you can check out here.

Other gaming news includes the following:

This link will take you to other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series. You can also support Neowin by registering a free member account or subscribing for extra member benefits, along with an ad-free tier option.

Microsoft Weekly image background by MARTINOPHUC on Pixabay