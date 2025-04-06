Microsoft Weekly: Big Start menu redesign is here and Microsoft celebrates 50 years

This week's news recap is here with big Start menu updates (really big), Microsoft's 50th birthday, Copilot news, app updates, new consoles, gaming news and reviews, and a lot more.

Quick links:

Windows 11 and Windows 10

Here, we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And, of course, you may find a word or two about older versions.

Let us start with some stats. Although we are about six months away from the end of Windows 10 support (Microsoft says you should dump your old Windows 10 PC and buy a new one), Windows 11 is catching up to its predecessor rather quickly. In March 2025, the operating system climbed to 42.66%, which is a new all-time high. Windows 10, on the other hand, dropped to 54.23%.

Windows 11 is doing even better among the gaming audience. Valve reports that in March 2025, Windows 11 reached a new all-time high of 55.34%. As for Windows 10, it is now at 40.58%.

Microsoft is finally rolling out more AI-powered features to Copilot+ PC users with Intel and AMD-based computers. The latest additions include Live Captions (your PC generates system-wide captions for any audio), Paint Cocreator (you draw something, and Paint completes the picture for you), Restyle Image (reimagine your image in a different style), and Image Creator (generate a picture based on your prompt).

Microsoft had some big announcements for business users. For one, Windows Hotpatch is now available in Windows 11 version 24H2. This feature allows deploying critical security patches with no need to reboot client systems as it patches in-memory processes. However, Windows Hotpatch is only available in the Enterprise edition.

Also, the Windows 365 Link is now available for purchase in various countries. In the United States, this mini-PC-like device costs $349.99, and it provides access to Windows 365 (a Windows installation in the cloud) with a few additional features and conveniences. Like Windows Hotpatch, the Windows 365 Link is only available for commercial customers.

The Windows 365 Link is not the only device that can access Windows 365. This feature is also available in the new Windows App, which now available on Android as well (say goodbye to the old Remote Desktop app).

You may probably remember last week's story about Microsoft pulling the plug on a certain command that allowed setting up Windows 11 without an active internet connection and a Microsoft account. Although the "killed" command can still work with some trickery, users discovered that there is another official way to skip Microsoft's Internet and MSA requirements.

Finally, Microsoft released new recovery updates for Windows 11 and confirmed a new Windows 11 24H2 block on some new computers due to compatibility issues with the sprotect.sys driver.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft released for Windows Insiders this week:

Builds Canary Channel Nothing in Canary this week Dev Channel Windows 11 build 26200.5518 This build delivers some much-requested changes to the taskbar, including the ability to switch to smaller taskbar icons. Also, there is improved file sharing, a new test package for Quick Machine Recovery, and more. Beta Channel Windows 11 build 22635.5160 (23H2) This build introduced new AI-powered features like speech recap in Narrator, new features for the Copilot app, improvements for the sharing experience, fixes for the Start menu, desktop icons, and more. Windows 11 build 26120.3671 (24H2) This build is similar to the one Microsoft released in the Dev Channel this week. There are new features for the taskbar and Click to Do, Recall improvements, new file sharing, and more. Release Preview Channel Nothing in Release Preview this week

Besides taskbar improvements, the latest Dev and Beta builds contain a massive Start menu redesign, which addresses popular feedback from users. The updated version is finally ditching a two-section design in favor of a single scrollable view. Your pins and recommendations sit on top, while the All Apps list is right below them—simply start scrolling, and you are good to go browse all installed apps, no more clicking the "All" button.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

This week, Microsoft celebrates its 50th birthday. To mark the occasion, the company released some celebratory wallpapers and held a special event where its CEOs reunited for an exclusive Copilot interview (Bill Gates also shared some of the earliest Microsoft code). During the event, Microsoft also announced new features for Copilot, such as Copilot Memory, Copilot Vision for Windows, Copilot Podcasts, Copilot Search, and Copilot Avatar. However, the celebration was briefly disrupted by a protester claiming that Microsoft uses AI for war and genocide.

There are a few updates for various Windows toys. PowerToys, for one, has been updated to version 0.90. This update brought a redesigned PowerToys Run launcher (now called Command Palette), an improved Color Picker, variables support for New+, and quite a lot of other changes.

Wintoys is another "toys" app, but its purpose and update are slightly different. This Windows-tweaking utility received a big update to version 2.0 with many new features, like the ability to force the classic File Explorer, gracefully uninstall Edge, a new super-user section, and more changes. Plus, there is a very long list of fixes and improvements.

Microsoft 365 users who often summarize documents in Word will be glad to know that the app can now summarize much larger documents. Like, significantly larger. Microsoft says that Copilot can summarize up to 3000 pages in a single file. Also, you can select between three summarization sizes: brief, balanced, and detailed.

Other Office updates include an easier way to upload photos from your phone to Microsoft 365 Copilot, increased prices for all standalone on-premises server products, and some frustrated IT admins calling the new Outlook for Windows "hot garbage."

On the more positive side, Microsoft finally shared a detailed fix for a six-month-old DLL bug in Outlook and Word. However, the company also confirmed a problem with blank calendars and broken meetings in Outlook, so beware.

Finally, Microsoft published a new blog post urging users to drop perpetual Office releases and move to Microsoft 365. The post lists several key features and upgrades that the subscription gives you.

A week rarely goes by without a browser update. This time, Mozilla dropped a big one for Firefox users. Version 137 is here (in case you missed it) with some much-requested features like tab grouping, PDF signature support, and more. And hey, the address bar is now a makeshift calculator.

Mozilla is also making some changes to how add-ons and extensions collect user data.

Microsoft released Edge 135 for all users and announced an under-the-hood change to improve privacy and eliminate user fingerprinting.

What is not getting any more updates is the Surface Book 3. On April 1, this computer reached its end of life, which means there will be no more driver and firmware updates. You can continue using it as is, and Windows will continue getting new updates; just no more new firmware releases for you.

Here are other updates and releases you may find interesting:

Here are the new drivers and firmware updates released this week:

Intel 32.0.101.6732 non-WHQL with The Last of Us Part II Remastered support and performance improvements in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Reviews are in

Here is the hardware and software we reviewed this week

Pulasthi Ariyasinghe reviewed South of Midnight this week, offering a detailed look at what he called "a must-play gorgeous platformer from Xbox." The game has an engaging storyline, a beautiful world, interesting characters, and an amazing soundtrack.

Steven Parker reviewed the HONOR Pad V9, a lightweight Android tablet with all the media support you need, good build quality, and a decent price tag. If you need an affordable Android tablet, it is a good pick, but just make sure you do not need a microSD slot or cellular connectivity.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts, and more.

While not really a Microsoft story, the biggest gaming news from this week was the announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2. The new console is coming on June 5, and it packs a 120Hz display, 256GB of storage, reworked controllers, 4K display output, new social features, and a lot more for $449. Preorders start on April 9, but not in the US as Nintendo assesses the potential impact of Trump's tariffs and "evolving market conditions."

If you are looking for something more special than your run-off-the-mill Xbox Wireless Controller, 8BitDo's new Ultimate 3-mode Controller for Xbox might catch your attention. It features a translucent green case inspired by the legendary special edition of the original Xbox and Hall effect sticks and triggers. The controller is now available for pre-order.

Minecraft's visual overhaul is now available for testing. Mojang released Vibrant Visuals for beta testers on Windows and other platforms. Before you head to try it, though, keep in mind that the graphics update is not compatible with all devices, plus you will get a notable hit on FPS after toggling it on.

Microsoft has announced a big list of new games for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers. The latest additions include Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Wargroove 2, Blue Prince, Hunt Showdown, Diablo III: Reaper of Souls, South of Midnight, and more. Some games are also leaving the service; check out the complete list here.

Later this month, Grand Theft Auto V will make its grand return to Game Pass as well.

Deals and freebies

The Epic Games Store is giving away Cat Quest II, so grab it while you can if you are into cute feline adventures. More deals, as usual, are available in our weekly Weekend PC Game Deals series.

Deals

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

This link will take you to other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series. You can also support Neowin by registering a free member account or subscribing for extra member benefits, along with an ad-free tier option.

Microsoft Weekly image background by MolnarSzabolcsErdely on Pixabay