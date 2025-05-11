Microsoft Weekly: redesigned Start menu confirmed and new Surface computers announced

This week's news recap is here with a lot of Windows 11 announcements, including new features, app updates, and a redesigned Start menu. We also have two new Surface devices with more affordable price tags, a new GTA VI trailer, and plenty of other news, which you can check out here.

Quick links:

Windows 11, Windows 10, and Surface

Here, we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And, of course, you may find a word or two about older versions.

The biggest news of the week was the May 6 Surface event, where the company announced quite a lot of interesting stuff. For one, Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 12-inch and the Surface Laptop 13-inch. These computers boast some serious battery life improvements, smaller footprints, and a few compromises here and there to bring the price tag a little lower.

Interestingly, alongside the announcement, Microsoft quietly killed its entry-level $999 configurations of the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7, increasing the price gap between the two "budget" models and their more expensive siblings.

If you are curious to learn more about those devices, check out our Specs Appeal articles for the Surface Pro 12-inch here and the Surface Laptop 13-inch here.

In addition to new Surface PCs, Microsoft announced quite a lot of new features for Windows 11 that will soon be available for testing in the Windows Insider program. The operating system is getting a massive Start menu overhaul (Microsoft has finally acknowledged it), text formatting in Notepad, AI actions for File Explorer, and more. These changes will be available to all Windows 11 PCs. Some changes, however, sparked some skepticism from users.

Microsoft also shared some design prototypes for the new Start menu and explained how the upgraded variant came to fruition.

For those with Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft dropped new AI-powered capabilities for Paint, Snipping Tool, and Photos. Plus, the Settings app is getting an agent to fix and tweak your PC. Just tell it in natural language what is wrong, and Windows 11 will fix it for you.

Fixed Windows bugs this week include a patch for Windows 11 systems unable to upgrade to Windows 11 version 24H2 from older releases. Microsoft also published a note in the official Windows 10 documentation to let users know that it patched a bug in Start menu jump lists. It is not clear what took Microsoft so long to address the issue, but it is what it is. The problem was quietly patched, and end users did not need to install new updates or restart their systems.

Soon, however, Microsoft will stop fixing Windows 10, at least for those who are not willing to pay the company $30. There are already plenty of alternatives, and one of them is a new Linux-backed project that shows how to save unsupported Windows 10 PCs from going to landfill.

Speaking of patches, Microsoft announced a bunch of improvements for Windows Autopatch, a set of tools that manage software updates within organizations. With the upcoming update, Autopatch will receive hotpatching capabilities (the first hotpatch is coming soon) and improved data management.

Finally, Microsoft announced new HLK and VHLK May 2025 releases for Windows 11 version 24H2, deprecated Device metadata and the WMIS, and added Fedora Linux support to WSL. Also, one of Microsoft's engineers revealed how the company optimized the clipboard for the best performance.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft released for Windows Insiders this week:

Builds Canary Channel Nothing in the Canary Channel this week Dev Channel Build 26200.5581 (KB5055651) This build contains visual improvements for the taskbar, which better indicate apps that need your attention. It also includes HDR improvements and many various fixes. Beta Channel Build 26120.3950 (KB5055653) The changelog is the same as the one for Windows 11 Dev build 26200.5581. Release Preview Channel Nothing in the Release Preview Channel this week

Unfortunately, Microsoft failed to release some of the promised upgrades this week. The cancelled Friday preview builds had serious bugs, forcing the company to delay the rollout.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) from Microsoft and third parties, delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more.

Microsoft is making life a little easier for those who have to jump between the new Outlook and the classic Outlook. With the latest update, it is easier to return to the classic Outlook from the new one without the need to make a switch. The new Outlook is also getting offline calendar support.

Other Office updates include new features for Copilot in PowerPoint. Microsoft's AI assistant can now suggest presentation designs if you have a hard time overcoming your creativity block. OneNote also received a small update, which gives more space for your canvas and notes. In addition, Microsoft announced a big upgrade for the sharing experience in Office apps, which is coming in late 2025.

On the browser side, we have a single update for Microsoft Edge, which fixed the non-working Microsoft Editor spellchecker.

Here are other updates and releases you may find interesting:

Here are the latest drivers and firmware updates released this week:

Intel 32.0.101.6793 non-WHQL with optimizations for DOOM: The Dark Ages and more.

AMD 25.5.1 WHQL with support for DOOM: The Dark Ages, the RX 9070 GRE, and more.

What is not going to receive updates anymore is Skype. On May 5, 2025, Microsoft put the final nail in Skype's coffin and put the once beloved but ultimately failed VoIP service to rest. Rest in peace!

Reviews are in

Here is the hardware and software we reviewed this week

Steven Parker reviewed the AMD RX 9070 graphics card from Sapphire. He compared AMD's latest, more affordable GPU to the RTX 5070, RTX 4070, RX 9070 XT, and RX 7800 XT, discovering that the new RX 9070 is "just good enough."

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts, and more.

Fans of the Gears of War franchise received an unexpected surprise from Microsoft. The company announced the return of the original Gears of War with a fresh coat of paint to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the title. Gears of War: Reloaded will arrive with optimizations for modern hardware, 4K 120 FPS support, enhanced textures, zero-loading screens, and more. More importantly, the game will launch on PlayStation 5 as well.

Another game from Microsoft is also celebrating its 20th anniversary. Forza Motorsport turned 20, and to celebrate the occasion, Turn 10 released Update 20 with a lot of new content. There are new-to-Forza cars, a new car pack, fresh Car Meetup modes, a big new track, AI improvements, steering wheel improvements, and a lot more.

This week, Rockstar Games decided to make up for the delay of GTA VI with a new trailer showcasing bits of the game's story and its graphics. The new trailer is here to tease your patience for the game that is not coming out for at least one year:

Microsoft announced a new pack of games for Game Pass subscribers. This month's additions include Dredge, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Police Simulator: Patrol Officers, Metal Slug Tactics, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Dungeons of Hinterber, and more.

Some hardware announcements include a new mobile controller from Backbone. The Backbone Pro offers wireless support, full-size thumbsticks, and other conveniences to elevate your gaming experience on the go.

Also, we have seen a bunch of regulatory images from the FCC spilling the beans on the upcoming Xbox handheld designed by Microsoft in collaboration with Asus. Its public debut is expected later this month during the annual Computex show.

Nvidia announced new games for GeForce NOW. The cloud gaming service now lets you play the entire Mafia series, plus a few other games, such as Towerborne and Spirit of the North 2.

Deals and freebies

The Epic Games Store is giving away two games this week: Deadtime Defenders and Touch Type Tale. These indie titles are up for grabs until next Thursday. As usual, you can find plenty of other deals and specials in our weekly Weekend PC Game Deals series.

Other gaming news include the following:

Some good deals to check

Every week, we cover plenty of Amazon deals, helping you to save on all sorts of tech. Check out the following offers, which might still be available.

This link will take you to other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series. You can also support Neowin by registering a free member account or subscribing for extra member benefits, along with an ad-free tier option.

Microsoft Weekly image background by birgl on Pixabay