Microsoft Weekly: super-fast file managers for Windows 11, faster Edge, new builds, and more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at some updates for Microsoft Edge that made it notably faster, super-snappy File Explorer alternatives on Windows 10 and 11, the end of Windows 95 support in a popular app, fresh Windows 11 preview builds, deals, and more.

Windows 11 and 10

If you have a Copilot+ PC, you can check out the updated version of AI Hub. It is a dedicated storage page that now promotes various AI-powered experiences on your device, such as Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, Paint Cocreator, and more. It also highlights applications with AI experiences. The updated AI Hub is now available to customers in the United States and a couple more countries.

This week's Windows 10 and 11 section is pretty slim, so here is a useful guide from Paul Hil, who describes how to create a bootable Windows USB device on a Linux-powered system.

Windows Insider Program

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel - Not Applicable Dev Channel 26120.3291 Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.4950 Not Applicable Release Preview Channel 26100.3321 -

In addition to three new builds, Microsoft announced a new update for the Snipping Tool app. Version 11.2501.7.0, which is now available in preview for Windows Insiders, introduced a new cropping tool, which is handy for screen recordings—no more jumping to other apps just to crop out unnecessary parts of screenshots.

As usual, enthusiasts took apart the latest Windows 11 preview builds and discovered some interesting tidbits about upcoming features. Microsoft is apparently working on a new file migration app to help you transfer files between PCs without using third-party software. No announcements have been made yet, but you can check out an early UI reconstruction here.

Updates are available

Remember that story about Microsoft wanting to keep your Microsoft Account always signed in? As it turned out, that is not happening, at least yet. The company removed the support document and clarified that it was published prematurely. The change is still coming; we just do not know when.

Microsoft Edge received several updates this week. For one, Microsoft revealed that version 132, which arrived in January, updated several parts of the user interface to WebUI 2.0. This change brought significant performance and UI responsiveness improvements, especially on lower-end machines. Future updates will introduce WebUI 2.0 to more parts of the browser.

Microsoft also released a new feature update on the Dev Channel. Version 135 is now available for testing, and it includes various fixes that could cause the browser to crash.

That is not all about Microsoft Edge. Users in the Stable Channel received a security update that patched several high-severity vulnerabilities. Finally, Microsoft announced the release of a revamped Edge Add-ons website where you can download extensions for Microsoft Edge.

Mozilla released a small bug-fixing update for Firefox 135 (released earlier this month). It fixes issues with non-working drop-down menus on certain pages, scrolling bugs, and more. By the way, Mozilla also announced that Firefox 115 ESR will remain supported on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 for six more months.

Finalwire has some bad news for Windows 98 users: the latest AIDA64 release no longer works on Windows 95, 98, and Me. Version 7.60, which arrived this week, dropped support for truly ancient Windows releases while also introducing support for AMD's upcoming graphics cards and other changes.

Next, we have a new version of the Battery Flyout app, a handy tool for tracking and managing your devices' batteries. With the latest release, Battery Flyout can generate battery reports with detailed information about health, number of charges, and more.

Also, those who are discontent with Windows 11's File Explorer can check out File Pilot, a new third-party file manager with some seriously impressive performance. At just 1.8MB, File Pilot offers a massive list of features and crazy responsiveness. It is now available for free in beta, but the final release will be paid, so try it now while it is $0.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers and firmware released this week:

Reviews are in

This week, Robbie Khan dropped a review of the Ducky One X, the world's first inductive switch keyboard tailored for typing and gaming. There is a lot to love about this keyboard, but it also has some cons you should consider before spending $179.

On the gaming side

Microsoft unveiled a new pack of games for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers. In the second half of February 2025, Avowed, EA Sports F1 24, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and Watch Dogs: Legion will be available. Some games are also leaving the service, so check out the full list here.

Rare unveiled Season 15 for Sea of Thieves. The latest content drop includes some seriously cool stuff, like ancient megalodons with superpowers, new wildlife, and a lot more. The update arrived on February 20 and is available on PC, Xbox consoles, and PlayStation 5.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle received a big update with a few important changes. The recently launched title now supports DLSS 4, AMD's frame-generation tech, and an absolutely massive list of fixes for gameplay, story, and more.

Rockstar is finally ready to deliver the long-promised GTA V console upgrade to PC. On March 4, the 12-year-old game will receive various changes, such as new vehicles and animals, improved career tracking, graphical updates, FSR 3 and DLSS 3 support, faster loading with DirectStorage, and more. Note that the update has its own hardware requirement, which you can check out here.

Xbox consoles received a new software update, which adds a rather unconventional feature. Now, Xbox users can connect absolutely massive hard drives to their systems. How massive? Think of larger than 16TB. Previously, 16TB was the maximum, but now, you can connect drives like the discounted WD Red Pro 24TB NAS HDD.

The GeForce NOW streaming service received a new load of games that you can play in the cloud. They include Awoved, Lost Records, Warhammer: Rogue Trader, HUMANITY, and more. Overall, this week, Nvidia added six new titles to its cloud streaming service.

Deals and Freebies

This week's Weekend PC Game Deals features several giveaways from the Epic Games Store on PC and mobile, plus a big drop of various discounts across stores like Steam, Humble Bundle, and more.

Other gaming news include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

