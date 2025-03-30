Microsoft Weekly: Windows 11 becomes easier to recover but harder to install offline

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at an absolutely massive list of new Windows 11 preview builds with pretty big changes, new non-security updates for Windows 11 and 10, reviews of some new affordable flagships, useful browser updates, gaming news, and more.

Table of contents:

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

This week brought new non-security updates for Windows 10 and 11. Windows 11 users (versions 22H2 and 23H2) received KB5053657 with a bunch of new features and improvements. Those on Windows 11 version 24H2 can download KB5053656 with quite a big list of new features, such as AI-powered search (requires a Copilot+ PC), a gamepad keyboard, Live captions improvements, and more. Windows 10, on the other hand, got KB5053643 with fixes for File Explorer, Remote Desktop, and more.

As usual, after releasing the latest updates, Microsoft posted more information about known bugs in Windows 10 and 11. For one, it confirmed that there is still a standing audio bug preventing some users from updating to Windows 11 version 24H2. Also, Microsoft notified users that it fixed the problem with USB printers printing gibberish after installing recent updates.

In addition to a massive chunk of updates, Microsoft announced a roadmap website for its operating system. Windows 11 now has a single place to track all its upcoming features. You can check that page to see recently announced capabilities, their rollout status, platform, descriptions, links to the original announcements, and more.

Finally, there is a new unofficial patch to resolve NTLM security vulnerabilities. However, it was issued by 0patch, not Microsoft, so getting that fix requires purchasing a third-party patching service.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 27283 Not Applicable Dev Channel 26200.5510

26200.5516 Not Applicable Beta Channel 26120.3585

26120.3653 Not Applicable Release Preview Channel 26100.3624

A big change in the latest Windows 11 preview builds is the removal of a certain script that lets you bypass Microsoft's rule that mandates an active internet connection and a Microsoft Account during the initial Windows 11 setup. However, not all hope is lost as there is still a relatively easy method to bring the OOBE\bypassnro command back.

As for more positive changes, Microsoft started testing Quick Machine Recovery, a new tool that aims to help fix PCs that cannot boot. When crashing to recovery, QMR can connect to the internet and get the necessary patches from Microsoft to apply them via Windows Update and pull the system from its non-working state.

Besides fresh new builds, Microsoft released a big update for the Photos app. The latest version, currently available for all insiders on Windows 10 and 11, adds JPEG XL support, web search for OCR, improved context menus, and other changes.

Also, enthusiasts discovered that the Win + C shortcut (currently disabled) is apparently making a comeback to the operating system. This time, Microsoft wants to let users launch Copilot with it or assign it to perform another task or launch a different app.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

This section starts with a big update to Microsoft's sign-in experience. It received a big redesign with improved visuals, a simpler and more intuitive flow, dark mode support, and improvements for passwordless sign-in methods. The new UI is now rolling out, with Microsoft planning to complete the update by the end of April 2025.

Windows on ARM users can download another popular app that is now fully ARM-friendly. After a few months of testing, Google Drive for Windows on ARM is finally available for download, giving users a more battery-friendly cloud storage client with better performance.

Speaking of better performance, Microsoft's Office apps are about to become snappier. Microsoft announced that it is bringing Startup Boost to some of its Office apps (starting with Word) so that they can launch faster. However, there is one caveat, which you may not like.

On the browser side, we have a big announcement from Opera. The company announced a new AI-powered feature that can organize your tabs. Just say what you want to do using natural language, and the browser will take care of your tab hoards. Tab Commands are now available on Opera One. On Android, though, Opera 88 brought an overhaul for Aria, the browser's built-in AI assistant, and a new icon.

Mozilla also dropped a small update for Firefox to save those watching TikTok. Version 136.0.3 arrived with a single fix to resolve performance issues when browsing videos on the social media platform.

A big new update also arrived for Vivaldi. This time, one of the most customizable browsers partnered with Proton VPN to offer its users built-in VPN for free and without any privacy compromises. If you want a browser with a reliable and reputable VPN, Vivaldi definitely should be on your shortlist, if not the first choice.

For Microsoft Edge users (more like for those tired of it), there is a new version of MSEdgeRedirect, a popular tool that unhooks Edge from Windows 11. After over a year without updates, the maker of MSEdgeRedirect released version 0.8.0.0 with a bunch of fixes for PDF and news handling, Windows Spotlight, UWP apps, and more.

Also, Microsoft announced several security improvements for Microsoft Edge on personal devices on corporate networks.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

Reviews are in

Here is hardware and software we reviewed this week

Robbie's latest review is here. This week, it is about the POCO F7 Ultra, Xiaomi's mid-ranger with some serious specs at a reasonable price. With this phone, you get a powerful CPU, good build quality, a super-fast charger in the box, and a great display. Of course, a cheap flagship has some corners cut, so beware of the lack of eSIM, questionable image processing, no LTPO support, and more.

Steven Parker reviewed the LincStation N2, a next-gen all-SSD NAS with 10 GbE at a seriously cool price. It has some cons (no device is perfect), but overall, it is a great NAS for those looking for an all-SSD solution.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

If you are waiting for Minecraft 2, bad news: the sequel is not coming. This week, Mojang confirmed that the game is not going free-to-play, and there are no plans for a sequel. 16 years after the initial release, Mojang feels no financial pressure to change its monetization system or release a new version of the game.

What is coming to Minecraft (already available, in fact) is a proper pause in the Bedrock Edition. You can now exit to the menu with the game paused without the risk of being blown up by a stray creeper. You will notice a new "Game is paused" message at the bottom of the screen. Also, there is a new Minecraft Movie-themed DLC that is available for free ahead of the movie's debut.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PlayStation 5 on April 17. MachineGames announced that the critically acclaimed title finally has a release date on Sony's console. Moreover, developers prepared a "visually optimized" experience for PlayStation 5 Pro owners, so look out for graphical upgrades over Xbox Series X and the standard PlayStation 5.

Forza Motorsport is turning 20 in a few weeks, and to celebrate the occasion, Turn 10 Studios is teasing the game's upcoming update with new cars and a long-awaited track. The track is Fujimi Kaido, a 10.24-mile long road with 144 turns going up a 2,711 ft summit. Turn 10 Studios says its development team has been busy recreating the track "to modern standards" and that it is the biggest track project to date.

Rare and Bungie teamed together to bring Destiny-themed cosmetics to Sea of Thieves. The crossover is here with an interesting item drop, such as appropriately themed pirate costumes, ship sets, matching weapons, and trinkets. They can be purchased in-game from the Pirate Emporium.

Microsoft released several preview updates for Xbox Insiders. In the Beta Ring, Microsoft introduced new storage tools, while the Delta Ring lost some social features. Alpha and Alpha-Skip Ahead users can try the new Game Hubs feature, which changes the way you launch games from the Dashboard.

There is also a big new update for the Game Bar on Windows. It received a shiny new interface and reworked widgets.

Now, here is some news about cloud gaming. Amazon, for one, partnered with EA to bring Electronic Arts' games to Luna. The multi-year agreement was announced alongside the service expansion to Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Next, GeForce NOW received a fresh batch of newly supported games. They include inZOI, Atomfall, Half-Life 2 RTX Demo, Beholder, Psychonauts, Galacticare, Bus Simulator 21, and more. You can check out the full list here.

Finally, on the hardware side, we have a new mobile controller from Backbone, which offers a neat translucent design made in partnership with Xbox for those playing games on their mobile devices on the go.

Deals and freebies

The Epic Games Store (hey, it received some much-needed improvements for its download manager) is giving away two cat-themed games. One is Cat Quest, and the other is Neko Ghost, Jump.

Also, be sure to check out the latest edition of our weekly Weekend PC Game Deals series, where you can find city-building fests, RPG bundles, and more sweet deals on games for your computer.

Other gaming stories include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

This link will take you to other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series. You can also support Neowin by registering a free member account, or optionally subscribing for extra member benefits, along with an option of an ad-free tier.