Microsoft will host a special security summit in September with CrowdStrike attending

The faulty update that security company CrowdStrike sent out to connected Windows PCs in early July quickly caused millions of those PCs to not boot up. The consequences of that bad update include delays in flights by airline companies and the disabling of medical and emergency services worldwide, among other effects.

Today, Microsoft announced it will be holding a special event at its Redmond, Washington headquarters. It's called the Windows Endpoint Security Ecosystem Summit and it's scheduled for Tuesday, September 10 (ironically, it's being held on the same day as Microsoft's monthly Patch Tuesday event for Windows updates).

In a post on the official Windows blog, the company says that CrowdStrike will also be attending the summit, along with other unnamed "key partners" Microsoft says the goal of the event is for how it and its partners can improve PC security and infrastructure for its customers.

The CrowdStrike fault update event is mentioned in the blog post, and it's likely that is the main reason for this newly revealed summer event. Microsoft stated:

Our discussions will focus on improving security and safe deployment practices, designing systems for resiliency and working together as a thriving community of partners to best serve customers now, and in the future.

It's likely that Microsoft is holding this event in part to assure its many customers that it is aware of the issues that were revealed from the CrowdStrike incident and is working to prevent such problems from happening again.

In addition to Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and the other unknown partners, the company says it will also be inviting unnamed members of government groups so they can learn more about plans for improving online security.

Microsoft has yet to reveal exactly who is attending this summer, or its agenda. The blog post mentions that the company plans to share updates on what was discussed at the summit after it is held. It does not mention if it will be inviting members of the press to attend the event.