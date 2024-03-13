Microsoft will launch a public preview of Copilot in Intune on April 1

Earlier today, Microsoft announced that its Copilot for Security generative AI service will enter generally availability on April 1. In a blog post, Microsoft announced that another security-related service, Copilot in Intune, will be available as a public preview on that same date.

For anyone who is unaware, Microsoft Intune is a service that offers companies a way to manage all of their PC, mobile devices, and other products from one point. Admins can use it to set up a new device, along with login requests from company employees.

The new Copilot in Intune service is designed to help those admins troubleshoot and resolve issues with their endpoint product faster and more efficiently. Microsoft says:

Copilot can be used to find necessary information about Intune-managed devices, quickly analyze error codes associated with apps, policies, updates, scripts, or enrollments, and then compare settings between devices to identify potential misconfigurations.

Copilot in Intune can also provide summaries of new management and security policies. It states:

Policy assessment with Copilot in Intune not only saves time, but also simplifies the process for understanding complex details, making it easier for both new and experienced administrators to manage and govern their endpoint management environment effectively.

The service can also offer information and guidance to admins for each setting for an Intune-managed device which cuts down on the time they need to go through lengthy manuals and documentation.

Copilot in Intune can also be used in collaboration with the new Copilot for Security service. It can access Copilot for Intune to retrieve info and user properties for a device. The Security Copilot can then analyze that information to find any suspected or compromised device.

If your company is already subscribed to Copilot for Security, it can get access to the new public preview for Copilot in Intune. There's no word on how long the public preview will last.