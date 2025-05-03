Microsoft: Windows 11 24H2 download is now available for everyone

Windows 11's latest feature update, version 24H2, is far from flawless, with major upgrade-related bugs, widespread performance complaints, and potential data loss worries.

However, Microsoft has decided that it is now ready to roll it out to everyone. The company has announced that Windows 11 24H2 (2024 update) release schedule has "reached the last phase of the gradual rollout."

The company has explained how users can avail the update via the Windows Update service in the Settings app. It writes:

Current status as of May 2, 2025 Windows 11, version 24H2, also known as the Windows 11 2024 Update, is broadly available. We have reached the last phase of the gradual rollout for version 24H2 via Windows Update on Settings. If you have an eligible Windows 10 or Windows 11 device, you can look for the update by selecting Settings > Windows Update and selecting Check for updates. If your device is ready for the update, you’ll see the option to Download and install Windows 11, version 24H2.

For devices on Windows 11 versions 23H2 and 22H2, Microsoft has recommended that they upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 in order to "try the latest Windows innovations". Thus if you wish to have the latest Windows 11 features, you can update to 24H2. Microsoft writes:

Current status as of May 2, 2025 Devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, versions 23H2 and 22H2 that are not managed by IT departments will receive the Windows 11, version 24H2 update automatically. You can choose the time to restart your device or postpone the update. Windows 11, version 24H2, also known as the Windows 11 2024 Update, is the latest version of Windows available. We recommend you move to version 24H2 to try the latest Windows innovations.

Finally, the company has added that systems with safeguard holds and compatibility blocks in place won't be offered the newest feature update until the hold is lifted.