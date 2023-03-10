Microsoft Word for Windows and Mac gets new Zoom shortcuts

Microsoft has announced new ways to zoom in and out of your page in Word for Windows and Mac. The new Zoom shortcuts include ctrl +/-, which are not new for those using Word on a web browser. But from now on, besides Word web client users, Windows and Mac users will also be able to use the keyboard shortcuts to zoom in and out of pages in Word.

Currently, Microsoft Word for Windows and Mac allows users to utilize the zoom controller at the bottom-right corner of the page to zoom in and out, which is not always convenient. By introducing keyboard shortcuts on top of the controller option, Microsoft is simply providing users with more ways to complete the same process.

Besides the new Zoom shortcuts, Microsoft has also announced some changes to the existing ones, which can be seen below.



Feature New Shortcut (Windows) New Shortcut (Mac) Zoom In Ctrl + + Cmd + + Zoom Out Ctrl + – Cmd + – Zoom to 100% Ctrl + 0 Cmd + 0 Subscript Ctrl + Shift + – CMD + Shift + – Optional Hyphen Insert -> Symbol -> Special Characters Insert -> Symbol -> Special Characters Nonbreaking Hyphen Insert -> Symbol -> Special Characters Insert -> Symbol -> Special Characters Add or remove one line space preceding a paragraph Line and Paragraph Spacing Menu Line and Paragraph Spacing Menu

However, these new keyboard shortcuts are not available for every Word user on Windows and Mac. According to Microsoft's Office Insider blog post, these are currently available for Beta users on Version 16.0.15831.20174 or later for Windows and Version 16.67.1113.0 or later for Mac.