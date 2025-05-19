Microsoft's free official GitHub Teams app gets faster and is now available for everyone

Microsoft's GitHub app for Teams is now generally available, the company announced at its Build 2025 event today. The app is now said to be faster and has more features.

Microsoft has explained briefly what they are. It writes, "The enhanced GitHub app for Teams is now faster, more intuitive and packed with new features, such as notification cards, streamlined actions with slash commands and organized pull request conversations with threading support."

For those not familiar with it, Microsoft Teams now integrates with GitHub via an official app, allowing developers to stay updated and collaborate more effectively within their workspace. The app is free too.

Devs can subscribe to repository updates to receive notifications on new pull requests, issues, commits, and code reviews. Meanwhile, reminders for pending pull request reviews can also be set by organizations and their staff.

Users can create GitHub issues directly from Teams via the "+" menu in chat or channels. Additionally, right-clicking a chat message allows quick issue conversion. From within Teams, users can close and reopen issues, comment on pull requests, and retain notification context via threaded discussions, facilitating structured conversations.

GitHub links shared in Teams now provide detailed previews of pull requests, issues, linked comments, code snippets, and developer profiles, offering teams more context upfront.

To try it out, head over to this page on Microsoft's official website. The app is currently rated just 2.7 stars out of 5, but hopefully with the improvements today, that score will increase.