Microsoft's LinkedIn adds a fourth puzzle game and more gaming features are coming soon

In May, Microsoft announced it had launched three free-to-play puzzle games for people who use its LinkedIn business social network. The games (Pinpoint, Queens, and Crossclimb) were designed to connect the members of LinkedIn and help them become more productive overall.

Today, LinkedIn announced it is adding a fourth free puzzle game, Tango, for its members. In a blog post, Lakshman Somasundaram, LinkedIn's Director of Product Management, described how Tango works:

Your objective is to fill the grid so that each cell contains either a sun (☀️) or a moon (🌑). But here’s the catch: No more than 2 ☀️or 🌑 may be next to each other, either vertically or horizontally. And each row (and column) must contain the same number of ☀️and 🌑.

Tango is now available on LinkedIn's website for desktop and mobile users and on the Android and iOS apps of the service.

In addition to adding a fourth game, LinkedIn is working on new gaming-related features that will begin rolling out later in October. One of them has been highly requested by LinkedIn gamers: achievements. You will be able to see how your scores in LinkedIn games compare to the global average, along with how you compared to other players in your company, school or network.

In another upcoming feature, players will not only be able to share their scores each day for their games but also show the first parts of their strategy to win the games every day without revealing the entire plan to avoid any spoilers.

Finally, the LinkedIn games will soon offer even more player stats:

Now you’ll be able to see insights like your total # of plays, % of the time you've won, your best score, and your max streak. You’ll also unlock streak milestones on major days, like after a full month of winning.

There's no word yet on exactly when these new features will be added to the free LinkedIn games.