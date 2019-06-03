Microsoft's massive Xbox E3 sale launches June 7 alongside an Xbox One S Fortnite bundle 

The E3 week Xbox sale from last year is coming back, and it's going to be bigger than ever, offering the "greatest Xbox deals of the year" according to Microsoft. The sale will kick off on June 7 and runs until June 17, bringing down the prices of Xbox consoles, games, accessories, and more

The Xbox One X, Microsoft's most powerful and $499 console, will once again receive a $100 cut to its price. Meanwhile, the standard $299 Xbox One S and its new optical drive-less cousin, the $249 All-Digital Edition, will receive a $50 price cut.

Microsoft is promising up to 75% off Xbox and PC games from its store as well, including discounts for newly released titles like Mortal Kombat 11 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Xbox Wireless Controllers will also have their prices reduced by $10 during the sale, applying to the "black, white, special edition and limited-edition" versions. Moreover, Xbox Design Lab controller starting price will be reduced to $64.99.

A new Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition bundle was also announced today, and just like the Xbox E3 sale, it will be available starting on June 7. The aforementioned $50 discount will also apply to this, bringing its launch price to $249.

This bundle will come with a special gradient purple colored 1TB Xbox One S console and Xbox Wireless controller, along with a Dark Vertex cosmetic set and 2000 V-bucks for Fortnite. 1-month trial codes for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass are included as well.