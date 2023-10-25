Microsoft's Xbox Partner Preview roundup; Alan Wake II, Robocop: Rogue City and more

Microsoft showed off a lot of new gameplay trailers during today's Xbox Partner Preview showcase event. That includes a new trailer for The Finals, along with an October 26 open beta test reveal. We also saw the first gameplay trailers for ARK: Survival Ascended, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Let's take a quick look at the other trailers and bits of info shown during the showcase:

Alan Wake II

Remedy's survival horror sequel is coming on October 27, so it is time for the game's launch trailer to go live. Also, you can check out some additional footage from Alan Wake II at the end of the Xbox Partner Preview event itself.

Robocop: Rogue City

This may be one of the few movie-based games that might be pretty good. Check out the trailer for Robocop: Rogue City, which is due for release on Nov. 2. We might buy it for more than a dollar.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Sega's next game in its Yakuza universe is officially coming out on January 26, 2024, and this trailer shows off a very different part of this title, as you can go to a tropical island and customize it however you want.

IKARO: Will Not Die

This newly revealed game from Futurlab is a fast-moving cyberpunk-theme roguelite action game with some cool looking visuals. It does not currently have a release date.

Still Wakes The Deep

The Chinese Room gives us another look at this upcoming survival horror game set on a oil rig off th coast of Scotland. It's due out in early 2024.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

This new trailer from the upcoming fantasy RPG goes over some of the social features of the title. It's coming out in 2024.

Spirit of the North 2

The just-announced sequel to the acclaimed adventure game from Infuse Studio shows off some beautiful visuals. It does not have a release date.

Manor Lords

This PC-exclusive game is a Middle Ages-based city simulator game where you have to build your manor and take care of the surrounding villagers, while also battling other manors. It will launch as a Game Preview on April 26th 2024.