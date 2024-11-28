Microsoft's Xbox store for Android is ready, but Google says its unsafe for launch

Following the permanent injunction that forced Google to allow third-party app stores on Android devices in October, Microsoft quickly revealed its plans to launch an Xbox store on the platform. This would allow Microsoft to offer Xbox games for purchase from a dedicated Android app and let users play them directly, without having to go through the Google Play store.

The original plans that Xbox President Sarah Bond announced made it seem like this Xbox store would launch in November. Today, Bond took to social media platform Bluesky to explain why this hasn’t happened yet, saying that "due to a temporary administrative stay recently granted by the courts, we are currently unable to launch these features as planned."

She seems to be talking about the temporary stay decision that occurred on October 19 by California Judge James Donato, the same judge that earlier ruled for Google to open up its ecosystem for rival stores by calling it an illegal monopoly.

Here's the full statement by Sarah Bond:

At Xbox, we want to offer players more choice on how and where they play, including being able to play and buy games directly from the Xbox app. I recently shared our ambition to unlock these features first with the Google Play Store on Android devices in the U.S. while other app stores adapt to meet consumer demand. Due to a temporary administrative stay recently granted by the courts, we are currently unable to launch these features as planned. Our team has the functionality built and ready to go live as soon as the court makes a final decision. We are eager to launch and give more choice and flexibility to players.

It seems Google has different thoughts on this launching debacle though. In a statement to The Verge, the company says that Microsoft has "simply chosen not to" launch games on Android. Of course this would have required Microsoft to go through the Google Play store and adhere to its 30% fee.

The company also called out the Xbox and Epic Games stores for threatening Google Play's safety and security.

Here's the full statement from Google spokesperson Dan Jackson:

Microsoft has always been able to offer their Android users the ability to play and purchase Xbox games directly from their app – they’ve simply chosen not to. The Court’s order, and rush to force its implementation, threaten Google Play’s ability to provide a safe and secure experience. Microsoft, like Epic, are ignoring these very real security concerns. We remain focused on supporting an ecosystem that works for everyone, not just two of the largest game companies.

The Epic Games Store recently arrived for Android devices too, but installation of the app and games require jumping through a lot of hoops. Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney had some thoughts to share on Google's on social media:

Google’s statement is deceitful. Shame on them. They well know that the 30% cut they demand is far more than all of the profit from game streaming. They know this because they blew hundreds of millions of dollars building the failed Stadia game business themselves. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) November 28, 2024

Following the delays, it's unclear when will Microsoft be able to launch its Xbox store on Android devices. A new launch time frame has not been provided.