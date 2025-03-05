Minecraft Live showcase is returning in March, teases major content drops

While Minecraft Live was originally an annual event focused on all things Minecraft, developer Mojang Studios officially dropped that schedule in 2024 to bring fans a double dose of the presentation each year. The show is where the studio shows off what's next for the block-based sandbox sensation, and it usually has some surprises in store. The first Minecraft Live of 2025 is happening this month, and now we have a confirmed date and some teasers on what those who plan on tuning in can expect to see.

The first Minecraft Live of 2025 is kicking off on Saturday, March 22. The broadcast will begin at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, with Mojang planning to feature "never-before-seen game drop content, go direct to our developers for the top-secret insights, and let you know what’s happening in the wider world of Minecraft."

It seems the game content players will be witnessing will be something larger than usual, as Mojang is planning to host an after-show event. This will include a first playthrough feature of the new content drop incoming to Minecraft, with developers and mystery guests providing voiceover narration.

Aside from all the gaming reveals, the show is confirmed to include "exclusive" content from A Minecraft Movie, the upcoming film featuring stars like Jack Black and Jason Momoa. The movie is slated to be theatrically released on April 4, 2025.

This will also be the first Minecraft Live show that will premiere under the new head of Mojang Studios. The Swedish, first-party Xbox developer announced Kayleen Walters from Microsoft Gaming as the new studio head back in February, just as Åsa Bredin stepped down. It will be interesting to see if there will be any changes to the game's update cadence of development direction.