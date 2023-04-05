Minecraft makes changes to some logos and icons, including a new Creeper launcher icon

Minecraft players will be seeing a few differences in the sandbox game. They are not in the game itself, however. Developer Mojang is making changes to the game's icons and launcher, and tweaking one of its game logos as well.

In a blog post, Mojang stated that the launcher for the games will be getting the biggest change. Previously, the launcher was just a regular Minecraft game block, but now it's been changed to a flat Creeper face. The blog stated:

By using something just as iconic (though a lot more prone to spontaneous combustion) we're hopefully making each game, and our all-in-one launcher, feel more distinct.

The icons in both the Bedrock and Java editions are also getting tweaked a bit in both the regular and preview versions. The biggest change is for the Java snapshot edition, where the icon was changed from a crafting table to a simple dirt block. Mojang says the changes "represents them a little better."

Finally, the in-game logo forMinecraft: Java Edition has been slightly changed as well. It's not quite as pixelated as the previous version, as the team switch to a smoother-looking and more legible logo.