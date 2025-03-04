Monster Hunter Wilds sells eight million copies in three days, breaking Capcom sales records

It was clear from the hype before the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds that Capcom had another massive hit on its hands. Following the game's launch weekend, the company has now confirmed just how big of a release it had on its hands. Monster Hunter Wilds had sold over eight million copies within three days of launch across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Selling that many copies in that time period makes the latest installment in the massively popular action franchise the "fastest a title has reached this milestone in the company’s history," according to Capcom.

While the company did not reveal any sales splits between the launch platforms, the Steam version's popularity was clearly seen over the weekend. The title managed to hit peaks of 1.3 million concurrent players three days in a row on the platform.

Capcom attributed the massive draw of Monster Hunter Wilds to the global promotions it had been running prior to launch, including the trailers it debuted at games showcases and the massive open beta tests:

Following the game’s announcement, Capcom promoted the appeal of Monster Hunter Wilds to a broad audience worldwide, exhibiting the title at global video game events and holding an online open beta test to give many players a chance to try it, while also providing updates on game information via the online events such as Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase. As a result of these continuous global initiatives, Monster Hunter Wilds has evoked massive excitement and achieved sales of 8 million units in 3 days, the fastest any game has done so in Capcom’s history.

Despite being well received by critics and now touting record-breaking sales, user reviews are not fairing well for Monster Hunter Wilds. Many players are reporting massive performance issues and visual defects in the experience, and Capcom is yet to announce any official fixes.