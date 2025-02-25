Moonlighter 2 confirmed for Game Pass, watch the new gameplay trailer here

Digital Sun and 11 bit studios announced the return of the Moonlighter late last year, bringing back the adventuring shopkeeper for another round of rogue-like action and management duties in 2025. Today, during the new ID@Xbox showcase, a brand-new trailer for the title landed, showing off more gameplay and even what looks to be a boss battle.

At the same time, the title was confirmed as a day-one drop into Microsoft's Game Pass subscription services. Watch the new trailer above, which once again shows off the new 3D art style.

Per the developer, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is set to bring "innovative mechanics, an expanded arsenal of weapons and gear, uncharted biomes teeming with treasures and enemies to vanquish in combat, and a fresh story to uncover."

The story has Will, the protagonist from the first game, returning just as him and his companions get stranded in a new dimension. With a new village to revive, loot to fight for, and profits to earn with haggling skills, the title is bringing back all the popular mechanics of the original alongside new and improved features.

Here's how the studio describes a day in the life of Will the shopkeeper:

A day passing as slowly as the current of a winding lazy river? That’s not in Will’s itinerary. Sure, he may get a moment to polish some of the goods on display in the shop or tweak his shop’s decor—but once those doors swing open and customers start pouring in, it’s all about charm, shopkeeper’s strategy, and the fine art of negotiation. But when the last deal is struck and the business day ends, there’s no time for a well-earned nap. That’s when adventure begins.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is coming out sometime in 2025 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Following today's confirmation, it will also be a day-one drop into Game Pass subscription services.