More details surface about Sonos's rumored upcoming streaming box including price

Sonos had a pretty scathing 2024, especially after it pushed a faulty, reputation-damaging app update so controversial that it led to the CEO stepping down months later.

As the audio hardware giant settles into the new year, a new report from The Verge says that the company is working on a new product that is not centered on home audio or portable speakers. It is a streaming box powered by Android TV.

If launched later this year, it will mark the company's first major deviation from audio-only devices. This comes after it was reported last year that the box was facing a delay in development due to software issues.

This streaming box, codenamed "Pinewood," will reportedly cost around $200 to $400. Apparently, it is expected to be Sonos's answer to Amazon Fire TV Cube, Apple TV 4K, and the Roku Ultra, with claims of plans to include content from providers like Netflix and Disney Plus in a "beautiful interface."

The software powering Pinewood is being co-developed with The Trade Desk, a digital ads business, and will support universal search across multiple content providers.

Pinewood is reportedly "halfway between the Apple TV and M4 Mac Mini" in terms of width and "slightly thicker than a deck of trading cards." It will feature gigabit Ethernet as well as Wi-Fi 7. In terms of user interaction with the streamer, the report from The Verge says:

Sonos Voice Control will be integrated, and Pinewood will also ship with a physical remote control that includes shortcuts for popular streaming apps.

It is expected to integrate well with other Sonos products, allowing users to create surround sound using Sonos's speakers beyond just a soundbar.

Some streamers offer HDMI switching capability, and Pinewood is said to be no different. The upcoming device will allow you to plug in external devices, which could potentially reduce issues like signal dropouts and audio sync delays.