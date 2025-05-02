More gamers turn to Windows 11 as the end of Windows 10 approaches

Windows 11 is quickly catching up to its predecessor, and it is on track to become the most popular Windows version worldwide (in some countries, it already is). On the gaming side, Windows 11 is already the dominant operating system, and in April 2025, it increased its position with more users switching from Windows 10.

Valve's latest Steam Hardware and Software survey results for April 2025 show a small increase in Windows 11's gaming market share. Windows 11 currently holds 57.84% of all Windows machines that participated in the survey (remember that participation is optional, so the final data does not represent 100% of all users). In one month, the operating system increased its share by 2.5 points.

Windows 10 is now below the 40% mark. It lost nearly the same number of users as Windows 11 gained, and it currently holds 38.09% (-2.49 points). While Windows 10 will keep losing its customers, especially after the end of support in October 2025, it will stick around for a while since developers, including Valve, do not plan to drop it in the near future.

Overall, Windows holds 96.1% on Steam (no changes in April 2025). Linux is second with 2.27% (-0.06 points), and macOS is third with 1.62% (+0.04 points).

As for hardware preferences, the Nvidia RTX 3060 was dethroned by the laptop variant of the RTX 4060. This GPU is now the most popular choice, with 4.8% of participants reporting playing games with it. The RTX 3060 is second with 4.57%, and the desktop RTX 4060 is third with 4.35%. Other hardware picks include 16GB of RAM (43.86%), a 6-core processor (30.26%), 8 GB of video memory (34.25%), up to 250 GB on the primary drive, and a 1080p display (55.27%).

You can find more information on the official Steam website.