Mosaic pictures of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Buds3 show off a totally new design

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro picked up the FCC certification, confirming that a new pair of TWS exist and could launch soon. Then it was also reported that this year, Samsung could change the design of its wireless earbuds and introduce a stem-like design, similar to the likes of Apple AirPods, Nothing Ear, etc.

According to a fresh report, it seems like the previous report was true because a mosaic promo image revealed by Asian Geek Squad (via Evan Blass) on X shows that the Galaxy Buds3 have dropped their "buds" design and will feature a stem-like Apple AirPods.

Since the image is mosaic, we cannot make out much from the image about the design, but the stem is pretty evident. Besides, one more thing that is partially visible is the "blade-light" that has been rumored at the end of the silver color of the stem in the middle.

It was earlier reported that Samsung is looking to improve the call quality and ANC (Active Noise Cancelation) in the upcoming Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro. And it seems like the solution that the Korean giant has found is going ahead with an Apple AirPods-like design. Technically, a stem brings the mic of the earphones closer to your mouth, ultimately improving the call quality.

The stem on the Galaxy Buds3 series will also provide more surface for the touch controls and improve the fit for more users. But the stem also adds some more weight to the earphones. It isn't clear if the stem design is for the Galaxy Buds3 or the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. It is highly likely that the "blade-light" will be exclusive to the Pro model.

Samsung is also expected to introduce some support for Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy Buds3 series. The Galaxy Buds3 series is speculated to be unveiled at the upcoming Unpacked event scheduled for July 10 in Paris, where Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Watch FE.