Moto G7 unboxing and first impressions: A stunning device for $299

Back in 2013 when the original Moto G was released - when Motorola was owned by Google - it was all about providing value for your dollar. Since then, the Moto G series has continued to set the bar for what can be done in the mid-range.

The prices have gone up a bit since then, with the G7 coming in at $299 now, and the series of devices isn't in the lower mid-tier and more. The Moto G7 includes a Snapdragon 632 chipset now, a break from its more traditional Snapdragon 400 series chips.

This is a beautiful phone though, and Motorola outdid itself from last year. The white model looks awesome with its glass back and chrome-colored frame; however, the frame isn't metal. It uses a process called vacuum metalizing, and that's why there are no antenna lines on the device.

The display is 6.2 inches with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 1080p resolution, and there's a teardrop notch. It also packs 12MP and 5MP rear cameras that have new features that were previously exclusive to the Moto Z series like Cinemagraph and portrait mode in the front camera.

Check out our unboxing and first impressions video below:

