Mozilla kills Pocket and Fakespot to focus more on Firefox

Pocket, a popular reading service that allows users to save web pages for offline use and discover content, is shutting down. Mozilla announced the end of the service on the official Mozilla Support website, stating that Pocket will go offline on July 8, 2025.

Mozilla says it decided to pull the plug on Pocket due to how the internet and user habits have evolved over the years. Now, the company wants to streamline its resources and focus more on the Firefox browser. As such, it discontinues Pocket and Fakespot, a browser extension used to detect fake product reviews. Here is what Mozilla says in the announcement:

Firefox is the only major browser not backed by a billionaire and our independence shapes everything we build. This independence allows us to prioritize building products and tools, which shape the future of the internet for the better. And it means we have to be intentional about where we invest our time and resources so we can make the biggest impact.

Starting today, May 22, 2025, users can no longer download Pocket or purchase new Pocket Premium subscriptions. Existing Pocket Premium subscriptions are cancelled, and those on annual plans will receive automatic refunds starting July 8, 2025. As for the content saved in your Pocket, you can export it until October 8, 2025. After that date, everything will be deleted.

Fakespot, its extension, mobile apps, and the website are shutting down on July 1, 2025. Review Cheker (Fakespot built into Firefox) will stop working next month, on June 10, 2025. Interestingly, Mozilla acquired Fakespot two years ago, but according to the announcement post, it could not fit a sustainable model. Pocket, on the other hand, was purchased in 2017 for an undisclosed amount of money.

You can read more about the discontinuation of Pocket on the official Mozilla Support website.