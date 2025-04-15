Mozilla releases Firefox 137.0.2 with fixes for DRM, multiple restarts, and more

Mozilla is rolling out another bug-fixing update for Firefox 137. Version 137.0.2 is here with a pretty big list of various fixes and improvements, such as frequent restarts when applying updates, DRM issues due to the rollout of Microsoft PlayReady, Firefox not responding to clicks in some HTML5-based video players, and other issues. Also, there is a single security fix for potential memory corruptions.

Here is the changelog:

Fixed: Fixed file picker not being displayed when exporting passwords on macOS in about:logins for some users. (Bug 1956266)

Fixed accessibility issues with the new PDF signature feature. (Bug 1956110 and Bug 1952571)

Fixed an issue where using the context menu to paste in the Style Editor would insert the code twice. (Bug 1955854)

Fixed functional regressions in our XSLT support introduced in 137. (Bug 1954841)

Fixed a tooltip flickering issue on Windows that affected some users when hovering. (Bug 1958631)

Fixed an issue where Firefox would not respond to clicks in some HTML5 video players. (Bug 1959251)

Fixed an issue where radio inputs behaved incorrectly when preventDefault() was called on the click event. (Bug 1957956)

Fixed an issue that caused some Firefox users to restart their browser multiple times to complete an update. (Bug 1959492)

Security fix. Changed: Fixed an issue with DRM video playback on some sites caused by the general availability rollout of Microsoft's PlayReady hardware decryption DRM support in Firefox 137. PlayReady support is now limited to specific sites while broader compatibility continues to be tested. (Bug 1959827)

For reference, you can find Firefox 137.0 release notes in our dedicated article, and a separate one for Firefox 137.0.1. You can download Firefox from the official website or the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 and 11.